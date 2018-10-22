Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Treasury plans to introduce a regional pay scheme for the public sector would mean West Midlands workers get "less pay for the same job" compared to those in the south, according to Labour.

Chancellor Philip Hammond could include controversial plans for regional pay in next week’s Budget statement, according to reports.

Liz Truss, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told the Cabinet that public sector pay outside London and the South East is far more “competitive” with the private sector - and those in other parts of the country should receive lower pay rises, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Over time, it would mean public sector workers in areas such as the West Midlands receive less pay than people doing the same job elsewhere, on the grounds that local private sector employers already pay less.

But critics say that the scheme would simply entrench regional pay gaps.

Any regional pay scheme would come on top of the existing London allowance already paid to some public sector workers.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington, said: “This would mean yet more for London and less for Birmingham.

“London already enjoys preferential treatment through London weighting.

“To pay people in London and the south east even more would mean even less for people living in Birmingham.

"There's no reason why West Midlands and Birmingham workers should get less pay for the same job."

The Government has considered regional pay schemes before.

Former Chancellor George Osborne previously set out proposals for a system of local and regional pay and documents published by the Treasury in 2012 said that public sector workers in many parts of the country were paid significantly more than private sector workers with the same education, age and qualifications. e.

Public sector workers in the West Midlands metropolitan county, including Birmingham, Dudley, Walsall, Sandwell, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Solihull, received a six per cent “pay premium”, the Treasury said, while in other parts of the West Midlands region the pay gap was 14 per cent.

By contrast, the Treasury found public sector workers in the South East were underpaid.

Mr Osborne wanted to make public sector pay “more responsive to local labour markets”, which would have meant paying different salaries in different parts of the country.

But he abandoned the scheme following opposition from trade unions and the Liberal Democrats, who were members of a coalition government with the Conservatives at the time.