A record-breaking number of 999 calls during England's World Cup game on Saturday has highlighted the 'huge pressure' which is being put on the police force, it is claimed.

Saturday was a busy day for West Midlands Police, with the force receiving more calls in a 24-hour period than at any time in its history following England's game against Sweden.

Now the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) says that government cuts are making it more difficult than ever to police the West Midlands.

The mounting pressure on the force was already something identified by PCC David Jamieson last week, with 1,000 days of leave cancelled as 400 officers are sent down to London for the visit of President Donald Trump.

And he says that this latest rise in calls just goes to highlight the pressure that cuts have put on the force.

"This highlights the huge pressures forces like West Midlands Police are under," he said.

"We have been hit harder by the cuts than any other area in the country and are now dealing with more calls than ever before."

Mr Jamieson met with policing minister Nick Hurd on Thursday, where he personally raised concerns about the pressure the force has been under over the past few months.

And he has urged the government to alter its policy of police cuts, insisting the safety of the public should be prioritised at a time like this.

"Since 2010 we have lost over 2,000 officers and over £145 million in funding," he said.

"Days such as Saturday again highlight the need for the government to change course, prioritise public safety and give West Midlands Police the resources we need."