More than a quarter of people in the West Midlands would not be able to make ends meet for longer than a month if they lost their main source of household income, it has been revealed.

A study published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Wednesday) showed that 27 per cent of people in the West Midlands would not be able to last for more than a month without their main source of income.

This figure rose to 45 per cent when the time period was extended to three months without the main source of household income.

Figures from the study also showed that 12 per cent of people in the region reported running out of money at the end of the week or month always or most of the time in the past year.

Turn2us is a national charity providing practical help to people who are struggling financially.

And they say these latest figures are just a reflection of the uncertain financial situation that many people find themselves in.

“With low wages, rising rents and a continuing benefits freeze, it is no surprise that people quickly find themselves in serious financial trouble if their main source of income suddenly stops, especially for young people with no savings to fall back on," said Pritie Billimoria, Head of Communications at Turn2us.

“Too many people are at risk of homelessness, hunger and destitution because life changes overnight. Anyone can be a bereavement, illness or job loss away from being pulled into crisis debt – and if and when this happens, people need compassionate and timely help.

“People being swept into poverty through no fault of their own is something we see all too often at Turn2us, which is why we started the Response Fund to get money to people who need it quickly.”

Nationwide, 71 per cent of 16 to 24 year olds who were living independently said that they would not be able to make ends meet for three months or more without their main source of income, with 48 per cent saying they would not be able to last for more than a month.

While 41 per cent of respondents also said they would be unable to meet an unexpected major expense, with 21 per cent needing to get help from family or friends, 12 per cent needing to borrow the money and 8 per cent saying they simply could not afford it.

The study also showed that just 17 per cent of 16-24 year olds feel they understand enough about pensions to make decisions about saving for retirement.