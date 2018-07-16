Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters can expect to see major changes in the way they get about Birmingham over the next decade with an unprecedented level of investment promised.

A spin-off fund will see £4 billion invested in public transport across the West Midlands to connect communities better by rail, road, tram, cycle and bus to the new HS2 stations.

Meanwhile there are plans to improve roads, create cycle super highways and a major expansion of the tram network.

Here's a rundown of some of the key projects which are going to alter the way millions of people get around Birmingham.

Bus

Sprint - A34 Walsall Road - by the end of 2021

Sprint is a rapid bus route offering a style of service similar to a tram - it's own segregated lane, more reliable timetable and regular stops.

This line between Birmingham City Centre and Walsall has been fast-tracked to ensure it is ready in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Giving visitors and spectators a fast and reliable service to the venues.

(Image: Transport for the West Midlands)

Sprint - A45 Coventry Road - by the end of 2021

As above, but this line will link the City Centre to the Airport and NEC, where sports such as badminton, boxing and table tennis are taking place.

Sprint - further routes proposed

There is hope that a full Sprint network will be established with plans for lines including from the city centre to Sutton Coldfield, via Aston and the new green belt development at Langley and from the city centre to Longbridge along the A38

Rail

(Image: Publicity Picture)

HS2 - open 2026, extension north in 2031

This is of course a national project backed with £56 billion Government investment. New stations at Curzon Street and next to the NEC are being developed to offer a 49 minute journey between London and Birmingham.

Already the West Midlands has been handed £4 billion to invest in links to HS2 - and many of the tram and rail schemes listed here will benefit from that.

And the service will provide many more seats to London, freeing up space on the existing West Coast and Chiltern lines.

Moseley line - proposed work to start 2020

The latest proposal would see limited passenger services between Hereford and New Street routed along the line, which is currently open only to freight services, to stop at restored Moseley, Hazelwell and Kings Heath stations. With the Government, Mayor and Network Rail seemingly on board there is a strong likelihood this plan will be developed swiftly

Longer term is the plan to build the Camp Hill Chords viaduct and open up the line to Moor Street offering the chance of more services.

Sutton Park line - planning stage only

This is on the longer term list and would also benefit from the Camp Hill Chords being built. There is hope the money and political will to get the line through Castle Vale, Walmley, Sutton Park and Aldridge reopened will see it delivered by 2026.

Wolverhampton to Walsall line - reinstated by 2027

It is only a decade since passenger services were withdrawn from this line but there are already plans to restore them. Transport for West Midlands is keen and there have been positive noises from the Government.

The line would include station at Willenhall and Darlaston.

Midlands Rail Hub

This plan, unveiled by Midlands Connect in July 2018, draws together various schemes to improve stations and platforms, upgrade links and junctions and, with a few modifications, make better use of the rail network as it stands.

They see capacity for an extra six million passenger journeys a year as well as the ability to get freight and lorries off our straining motorway network.

West Midlands Trains

The Japanese and Dutch consortium which replaced London Midland to secure the region's rail services have promised new carriages, free wi-fi, station upgrades and other improvements on the Cross City and other lines.

West Midlands Metro

Birmingham Westside Extension - due in 2019 and 2021

Spades are already in the ground and tracks being laid to take the tram from Grand Central to Edgbaston Five Ways.

A service to Centenary Square will start running next year, while work continues to take the line to Hagley Road.

Wednesbury to Brierly Hill extension - due 2022 (to Dudley) and 2023

This is a whopper with 17 tram stops and 11km of track passing the Black Country Museum and Merry Hill Shopping Centre. Much of this is along the disused railway.

Wolverhampton City Centre extension - due 2020

Work is well under way to take the tram from the edge of the city centre to the Piper's Row bus station and the railway station - which is also undergoing a major upgrade.

Birmingham Eastside Metro Extension - due in 2022

A line beginning at the junction of Bull Street and Corporation Street, will branch off towards Curzon Street, before turning into New Canal Street and then back along High Street Deritend in Digbeth.

East Birmingham to Solihull - proposed to open in 2026

This 17km line will continue from the Eastside extension through Bordesley Green passing Heartlands Hospital and along to the NEC and Birmingham Airport on the way to Solihull.

A business case for this has been put to Government and is awaiting approval.

Road

M5 to M54 bypass - proposed

Midlands Connect, the regional transport agency, has made a case for a bypass around the western edge of the Black Country to take traffic away from the M5 through West Bromwich.

A Government response is awaited and there is no funding or time scale for this.

M6 junction 10 upgrade - 2020

The junction with Wolverhampton Road is a notorious congestion black spot. Improvements to the junction, such as changes to slip-roads, new traffic lights and wider lanes to improve traffic flows and keep queues to a minimum.

The bridges over the motorway will also be replaced.

A46 upgrade - proposed

Another plan from Midlands Connect to upgrade the A46 route from Bromsgrove to the East Midlands to a full expressway standard. The aim is to divert traffic from the busy M42 and Birmingham motorway box.

(Image: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)

Clean Air Zone - proposed 2020

Plans to charge higher polluting cars passing through the city centre will impact on traffic flows and congestion levels - shifting vehicles.

Stechford Iron Lane - proposed start in 2019

Plans to sort out this notorious congestion black spot are currently on hold following a public inquiry. If approved by the Government inspector work will begin in January 2019, to transform this gyratory with wider roads, two new roundabout junction and crossing facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

Major route improvements - ongoing

A series of junction upgrades and road widening projects to improve flows through the city's major routes including the A435 Alcester Road, A441 Pershore Road, A4040 from the QE Hospital/University of Birmingham to Bearwood and B4114 Washwood Heath Road

Cycling

Cycle super highways - under construction

City transport bosses controversially decided to drop plans for a network of six cycle lanes and concentrate their funding on two higher grade super highways.

These will give cyclists their own segregated lanes along the A34 from Perry Barr through Newtown and into the city centre and along the A38 to Selly Oak.

Nextbike - arriving this summer

This cycle loan scheme is being launched this summer offering 5,000 bikes for hire at reasonable rates.