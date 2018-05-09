Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners opposed to a new factory next to residents' homes say they are prepared to blockade it in an effort to prevent it from being built.

The 'People of Wednesbury Say No to Network Rail' group are discussing plans to picket the proposed site which they claim could lead to health problems from airborne pollution.

The protesters are opposed to a new concrete sleeper manufacturing centre that Network Rail is seeking to build on the existing Bescot sidings on the border of Wednesbury and Walsall.

Network Rail owns and operates Britain's rail infrastructure.

Campaigner Jenny Lloyd, a leading member of the group, said she and other local residents are prepared to blockade the Westmore Way entrance to the site to prevent the company bringing in vehicles to carry out ground testing prior to a planning application to Sandwell Council.

"We have been notified by Network Rail that are going to do test drilling on the site sometime over the next two months and if and when that happens we are prepared be to picket and blockade the site to show our opposition to these plans," she explained.

Protestors say the factory will lead to health problems from airborne pollution in an area already suffering from the impact of the nearby M6 motorway and it will create an extra 70,000 road journeys through local housing estates each year.

The proposal to build the concrete sleeper factory, which would produce 600,000 units a year, has already lead to campaigners presenting a petition signed by more than 4,000 people to Sandwell Council.

They have also attacked Network Rail for what they claim is deliberate policy of keeping many residents in the dark over the plans.

Protestors against the proposal are now wanting to step up their campaign and are encouraging local people to formally object to the plans when a formal planning application is made later this year.