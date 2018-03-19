Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May has told BirminghamLive that the quickest way to end child poverty in the city is to get more people into work.

She was talking as she visited Aston to launch a new initiative to tackle youth unemployment - particularly among the UK's black and minority ethnic population.

Mrs May was given a tour of the Street League project which uses sport to help youngsters develop job skills.

It is based at the People Plus centre and Power League grounds in Aston - both near the boundary between the Ladywood and Hodge Hill constituencies which have some of the highest child poverty rates in the country.

In Ladywood 53 per cent and in Hodge Hill 51 per cent of children live in poverty and they placed second and fourth on the national list. While Hall Green is sixth with 48 per cent.

The charities who are part of the End Child Poverty coalition have blamed rising prices coupled with austerity and benefit cuts for plunging more households into poverty.

But Mrs May insists that her Government is helping when questioned about the issue by BirminghamLive.

She: "I recognise that some people do feel under pressure, that’s why our Government’s made a number of moves to help people with the cost of living.

"We’re introducing the legislation on the energy price cap, we’re freezing fuel duty, as well. And of course in a few weeks when the national living wage goes up again and the personal allowance is raised then people will see they have some more money in their pockets at the end of the month.

"But we know if we look at the issue of child poverty then one of the key things is to ensure that households have work.

"If children are in a workless household they are much more likely to be in poverty. Helping people into employment is a key element of helping to deal with the issue of child poverty.

"Important initiatives, like the one we are taking today, to reduce the barriers that people find getting into employment is important."

The Government has unveiled a £90 million fund to help young people, particularly those from deprived and BAME backgrounds find jobs.

Ms May also praised West Midlands Mayor Andy Street who pledged to end unemployment among 18-24-year-olds by 2020 .

And Ms May denied that the wider introduction of Universal Credit benefits in April will add to the problems of child poverty in the region.

"The reason we introduced Universal Credit is that it is a simpler benefit than the previous system and one which does actively help to keep people into work and make sure that work pays."

She said that they have learned from Universal Credit pilot schemes where there a number of problems - particularly hold ups in payments as people moved from the old benefit system to the new one.

"We’ve listened to people as we’ve rolled out the programme and we’ve made a number of changes to the way in which Universal Credit is done. "So that if people are getting into difficulties are now able to get 100 per cent advance and pay that back over 12 months to help. It’s about helping people get into work and making sure work pays."