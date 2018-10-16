Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mayor Andy Street has said that Brexit could have a 'big effect' on the future of the West Midlands economy, adding that the region should be planning for the future 'almost irrespective' of its outcome.

Speaking at the launch of the West Midlands Combined Authority's (WMCA) Industrial Strategy, the mayor said that Britain's position is going to change 'whatever happens' in the Brexit negotiations.

It is for this reason, the mayor says, that now is the perfect time to launch a vision for the future of the West Midlands economy.

"If the question is could Brexit have a big effect on this [the industrial strategy] then the answer is yes. Of course the answer is yes," he said.

(Image: WMCA)

"But, what most people say is because whatever happens Britain’s position is going to change, it makes it even more important that we think about how we strengthen our economy long term, almost irrespective of the outcome of Brexit.

"So actually I think the timing of this is particularly important given Brexit.

"It’s an important piece of work, and I think we’ve got to try and get people enthused about that. It’s about what places will people be working at in the future, where are the areas of opportunity.

"And this is really the story of what’s gone on here. The economy has diversified. So we have strengthened our position in manufacturing, but at the same time we’ve developed all these sectors, and that’s good."

The strategy, launched for consultation on Friday (October 12), makes a series of commitments for the future which include becoming a global leader in the development of medical technology and being the home of future mobility and transport innovation in the UK.

And the mayor's point was one supported by Tim Pile, chair of the Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP).

“Our Local Industrial Strategy has been developed to reflect the unique strengths and benefits of operating in the West Midlands," he said.

"It is designed to build on this region’s distinctive heritage and expertise, whilst identifying the future opportunities that will help us realise this region’s full economic potential.

“Having identified the West Midlands’ sectors of strength, GBSLEP has been working with our partners to ensure that the Strategy identifies practical ways to boost innovation, productivity, job creation and growth across a range of valuable industries.