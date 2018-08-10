Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man spearheading Birmingham's controversial pollution charge has declared the city is 'over-reliant' on cars - and said he is now riding the bus again for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking during an hour-long radio interview on BBC WM Cllr Waseem Zaffar, transport and environment chief, admitted that public transport in Birmingham was not 'where it needed to be' but argued it would play the biggest role in mitigating the impact of the Clean Air Zone (CAZ), which will charge high-polluting vehicles within the ring road from 2020.

Although the Lozells ward member, who only took up his portfolio following the May election, appeared to be caught out on air when he was told that 40-to-50-year-old classic cars will be exempt from the charge because they cannot be upgraded.

Cllr Zaffar admitted it was 'news to me' and vowed to look into the matter further stating people who drove high polluting vehicles needed to 'look at themselves' because they were contributing towards 900 premature deaths a year in the city.

When asked why Birmingham was planning to charge private cars between £10 and £12.50 a day to drive in the city - when other cities like Leeds and Southampton introducing Clean Air Zones were not - he said: "They do not have a motorway running through their city, they don't have the complex nature of the city, they are much smaller than Birmingham, and we are, if you compare all of the major European cities, we are the most over-reliant on the car.

"When we think about a journey whether it is one mile or 20 miles the first thing we think about is car, it should be the last thing we think about.

"We should think about walking, cycling, public transport, I know we have to improve public transport.

"And between now and 2020 there will be major, major improvements."

Cllr Zaffar later revealed that he now uses the bus as much as possible, although he said the fees of £2.40 for a journey and £4.50 for a day-saver were too expensive for many people.

He said: "I have now got a bus pass and I try to make most of my journeys into the city centre by bus, I would say three times a week I use the bus into town.

"I had been off the buses for 20 years since my college and university days, they have improved substantially.

"I get it people are paying too much and particularly if you live in inner city areas."

The roads chief was quizzed on a number of issues around the CAZ from signage to the extent of the current consultation where he was criticised over a lack of engagement in south west Birmingham where bus services have recently been reduced.

He also addressed the impact on taxi drivers saying 66 Hackney Carriages had been upgraded and the council was lobbying the government for funding to replace engines in another 200, while further work and talks were required to support the remaining 900 or so black cab operators.

Cllr Zaffar also said there may be short grace - 'sunset' - periods for businesses and residents within the CAZ which stand to be severely impacted although he shied away from making any firm commitments.

But he declared the council could not be flexible on charges and would not apply different fees for drivers in cars whether they were four weeks too old or four years.

The exception to that though is classic cars prompting Cllr Zaffar to awkwardly admit he was 'surprised' about it when it was put to him on air.

He also fielded accusations that the announcement of the CAZ was delayed until after the May election claiming that was purely 'coincidental' because the modelling work had not been completed in time.

The full interview, which was conducted by BBC presenter Danny Kelly, is still available to listen to at www.bbc.co.uk/radio

While those wishing to have their say on the CAZ consultation should visit www.birmingham.gov.uk/caz