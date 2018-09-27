Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leadership of Dudley Council changed dramatically last night as the borough’s only independent councillor switched her support to Labour - ousting the Conservative administration.

Cllr Heather Rogers, ward member for Norton, backed a motion to elect Labour’s Peter Lowe as leader of the council, citing allegations of bullying in the Conservative Party as the motivation for her move.

Her crucial vote at the extraordinary council meeting was the key to power on the authority which the Conservatives had run on a razor-thin majority.

Speaking early in the debate, she said: “Tonight we have a very simple but very serious issue to consider. It’s is not about if the Conservatives have a good track record or otherwise.

"The motion is, should the leader of the council be removed from office?

“The reason we are here tonight is because the Conservative leadership has allowed a culture of bullying, harassment, victimisation and poor conduct to develop."

Cllr Rogers went on to say complaints of bullying had come from many quarters and related to a small number of Conservative members, and the leader of the council and the Conservative leadership, Cllr Patrick Harley, had failed to deal with them.

She added: “Returning to the motion in hand, should the leader be removed from office?

“On the evidence I have seen, yes he should.”

Cllr Harley, responding to her allegations of bullying in the chamber, said: “A lot of what you say is absolutely right, there is bullying in both main parties.

“I believe that individual associations should deal with their own problems. Clearly that hasn’t worked.”

Cllr Roger’s withdrawal of support resulted in the Labour’s motion being passed with 37 votes in favour and 35 against.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Harley said he wasn’t shocked by her allegations.

He said: “The problem with Cllr Rogers is that she has made so many complaints over so many years.

“They have been investigated at group level, they have been investigated by the Conservative regional office by an independent chair and it was found there was no case to answer and again by Conservative Central Office, and again there was no case to answer.

“Of course, if you keep moaning and shouting and complaining eventually you start to believe you're absolutely right and I think that is the case here.

“If there are issues of bullying and harassment it needs to reported in the correct manner and it never has been.”

Defending his party’s reputation he added that no Conservative councillor has ever been referred to the council’s standards committee for misconduct.

Asked what changes the switch in political leadership would bring he said: “Ironically I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of change. I don’t think that they will have a lot of room to manoeuvre because they simply don’t have the numbers.”

Cllr Peter Lowe, the new Labour council leader, commenting on the vote, said: ”I think the surprise has come about because of the strife in the Conservative Party. You’ve heard a long-standing councillor speak in a public meeting talking about bullying in the Conservative Party.

“It’s an internal matter for the Conservative Party but I almost feel saddened that a long-standing councillor has to do that.”

Asked what his first move as the new leader would be, he said it would be to get a fair deal for the borough from national government.

“Our first priority is to go kicking and screaming to No 10 Downing Street and to say there must be an alternative to £76 million being cut from this borough as at the same time leafy Surrey have not been be cut anywhere near that," he said.

“What it means at the moment is, this borough will be a statutory provider by 2020. Essential services will be shut down, we can not allow ourselves to meekly sit back and let that happen.”