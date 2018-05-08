Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have moved to block the opening of a new nightclub at the former Prisma premises - which was shut down after a gun was brandished there and a man was slashed across the face.

Licensing officers have also expressed 'massive concern' over Petros Liatis's application for the nightspot called Domus on Bristol Street, Birmingham, opposite O2 Academy.

They argued the club would be far too similar to Prisma, ran by Gary Douglas and Ilias Diasakos, which was closed by Birmingham City Council in the wake of serious violence on Sunday, January 28.

A council sub-licensing committee will be asked to review and determine the fresh application on Monday (May 14).

It is proposed for the venue to be open, serve alcohol and host entertainment from 10am to 5.30am seven days a week.

West Midlands Police has formally objected.

Licensing officer PC Abdool Rohomon said: "The application seeks to replicate what they had before, in a meeting with the applicant he stated that he saw this as a business opportunity and had promoters that had been operating in the premises before waiting to put nights back on for the venue.

"This was a massive concern to West Midlands Police as it showed the clear intentions with this application to carry on where the premises had left off before."

PC Rohomon also stated Mr Liatis, who has a catering background, lacked the experience required to deal with the venue's 'troubled past'.

He added: "These premises has recently had its licence revoked following a serious incident where a firearm was shown inside the building following serious disorder.

"That was not the first serious incident at these premises, before the last incident there was serious criminality taking place at the premises, this was in 2015.

"For West Midlands Police it is clear that this is a problematic premises irrelevant of whom the licence holder is.

"With it not being within the mainstream night time economy area, it does not benefit from any passing trade and as such has to rely solely on promoted nights and events.

"This means that to make the premises viable they would have to have a variety of events on and so the risk escalates considerably."

Mr Liatis has proposed a number of measures to prevent and reduce crime including monitoring entry queues via a fixed camera, regularly communicating with police, security and organisers prior to and during events as well as barring entry to anyone too drunk or disorderly.

In direct response to the incident in January the applicant vowed that every customer would be searched with hand wands or metal detecting mitts upon entry, all criminal incidents would be recorded in a log book, and staff would be trained to detect Child Sexual Exploitation and customer vulnerability.

Whilst only alcohol sold at the club would be allowed to be drank within the venue - a restriction which was flouted by Prisma.

A council hearing in February heard that the trouble unfolded at Prisma when the Soca Junkie event on the first floor was cancelled at the last minute and customers were allowed to pay to enter a private 30th birthday party called We Pray on the ground floor, which ended up being overcrowded.