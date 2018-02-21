The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists who have their cars stolen are being forced by the police to pay up to £350 to get them back.

West Midlands Police charging people pay to recover the car after it is found.

The cost can vary depending on the size of the vehicle.

Birmingham MP Steve McCabe said constituents had been charged up to £350, and described the fee as "absolutely outrageous".

Raising the issue in the House of Commons, he won a promise from Prime Minister Theresa May that the Government would consider whether the fee could be scrapped.

Mr McCabe (Lab Selly Oak) said money from the Proceeds of Crime Act, which is confiscated from criminals, should be used to cover any charges incurred by the police in seizing and returning stolen vehicles.

Victims of car crime are told by the police that they can reclaim the fee from their insurers.

But Mr McCabe pointed out that this still meant motorists had to pay, because their premiums were likely to increase as a result.

West Midlands Police say the fees are determined by the Home Office and are enshrined in law.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr McCabe asked Theresa May: "How would she feel if someone pinched her car and it then cost her £200 to get it back?

"That's whats happening to hundreds of people."

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

He urged the Prime Minister to put an end to what he called "state sponsored secondary mugging of innocent victims"

Mrs May said: "A lot of work has been done on what the proceeds of crime can be spent on."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd would look at the issue, Mrs May said.

The Prime Minister said: "I will ensure that this particular issue he has raised is looked into."

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said: "Steve McCabe is absolutely right to raise this point with the government. There is a clear expectation from the Home Office that police forces charge victims of crime for this.

"I will be raising this with the Home Secretary. Victims of crime shouldn’t be further penalised for having their vehicles stolen."