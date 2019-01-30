Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motion to fly the Black Country flag outside the city council's offices permanently is set to be discussed at a meeting of Wolverhampton's full council this week.

The move has been put forward by Councillor Paul Singh (Con. Penn) who is calling on colleagues to "embrace the flag as a symbol of pride in the city".

Designed by 12-year-old Gracie Sheppard and launched in 2013, the black, white and red flag - which has an inverted chain link in the centre to reflect the region's industrial heritage - was a source of controversy in 2017 when newly-elected Wolverhampton South West Labour MP Eleanor Smith was reported to have branded it as "racist and offensive".

At the time the MP said the flag made her feel "uneasy" and called for it to be scrapped, citing possible slavery connotations of the chain imagery and colours.

However, in response to criticism Ms Smith said she had been expressing the concerns of some of her constituents, but denied describing it as racist.

There was also criticism when the specially commissioned flags were revealed to be made in Taiwan.

The flag's design was said to be inspired by a comment made by American diplomat Elihu Burritt, a blacksmith and lecturer who lived in Harborne, Birmingham, who described the Black Country area as "black by day and red by night".

It is one of very few regional, non-historic county, flags that are allowed to be flown without the consent of a local planning authority - provided it is "maintained in a condition that does not impair the overall visual appearance of the site" and does not block official signs, such as road signs.

Cllr Singh said: “The Black Country flag is a key part of our identity in Wolverhampton and the wider area. It is a symbol that unites us and brings our communities together.

"I am calling on the council to recognise that the people of Wolverhampton are immensely proud of their Black Country heritage.

"It is at the heart of our community and is a symbol of uniting different generations. I will be championing this motion fully at this week's full council meeting."

Cllr Singh's campaign comes after Local Government Minister Jake Berry MP announced last month that he had ordered civil servants to draft guidelines for local authorities on better promoting community pride and flying flags to encourage people to discover more about their local history.

The flag was designed after the Black Country Living Museum launched a competition in 2012. It also served as the catalyst for starting an official 'Black Country Day and Festival' in 2014, which is held annually on July 14 to coincide with the anniversary of the invention of the Newcomen beam engine, a surviving legacy of the Industrial Revolution.

Calls for Wolverhampton to fly the Black Country flag outside the Civic Centre in St Peter's Square have prompted a response from the leader of the city council.

Councillor Roger Lawrence (Lab. St Peter's) was replying to a motion being tabled this week by Councillor Paul Singh (Con. Penn).

He said: "As a council we are very proud to fly a number of different flags at the Civic Centre throughout the year in support of local, national and international campaigns and events.

"For instance, the flag is always used in recognition of significant local events, such as the untimely death of the leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Darren Cooper back in 2016, when it was flown at half-mast.

"It is also flown outside the Civic Centre each year on Black Country Day - July 14 - when three other Black Country councils also use it.

“We fly flags for limited periods of time in order to give them their maximum impact and to ensure we are able to commemorate as many special events as possible.”

The motion is set to be discussed at a meeting of full council this week.