A former police station could be converted into flats under new plans.

Midland General Trading has submitted an application to Birmingham City Council to transform the now empty building at Canterbury Road in Perry Barr , into 14 apartments.

Each flat would have its own car parking space within the scheme.

The station was built in 1904 and used to house West Midlands Police special units, Force CID, the major investigations unit, Central Motorway Police Group, intelligence, Operations Unit and driving school.

But it was vacated in 2012 and has been empty since 2013.

The building was not one which provided public access.

Earlier this year the Great Barr Muslim Foundation submitted plans to the council to convert another station in Perry Barr - at Walsall Road - into a place of worship.

Several more West Midlands Police stations could be following suit as up to 24 are currently threatened with closure.

Earlier this year the Police and Crime Commissioner approved a plan to close the stations over the next six years in a bid to save £5 million.

Many are out of date and under used following cuts in staffing. Police officers could also now share council and fire service buildings.