A Birmingham developer is planning a huge city centre residential scheme after wrapping up a deal for a landmark development.

Court Collaboration is planning a huge residential scheme after buying the giant CEAC building in Eastside from Birmingham Metropolitan College.

Colmore Row-based Court has become one of the city’s most prolific developers, with thousands of new homes being built at developments like Holloway Head in the city centre and The Franklin in Bournville, but this deal represents the first direct purchase.

Court has celebrated this by wrapping the building with a giant Court Collaboration logo - seen by thousands passing in trains to and from Birmingham New Street every day.

The CEAC building is in a vital part of the city centre, seconds away from the HS2 Curzon Street Station which is expected to drive huge regeneration in the years to come.

Court Collaboration founder Anthony McCourt said: “We want this to be about not only creating something spectacular in a landmark spot of a growing part of the city but also about pushing new boundaries for city living.

“That doesn’t mean putting in a coffee house, or a gym, or a restaurant – something much more innovative.

“When you live in Birmingham city centre, do you need a gym in your building? I don’t know, but we will listen to people and deliver what they will actually want and use.

“There’s every reason to create something really big here.”

Mr McCourt admitted it was a “big moment” for Court - the Birmingham Post Small Business of the Year - to put its money where its mouth is but it showed real progress for a business born in a city Starbucks eight years ago.

“It is also a statement of how much faith we have in the future of the city,” he added.

Court is already in discussions with Birmingham City Council about plans, which will are expected to include a blend of residential and live-work units when they are revealed later this year.

The apartments will be sold through the company’s sales arm Court Living.

The scheme will be funded through financial backing from an array of investors.

Court has already worked alongside investors from across the globe to deliver schemes like One Five One on Great Charles Street and Royal Sutton Place in Sutton Coldfield.

Using Chinese capital, Court are already on site at The Axium and Arden Gate with 304 and 225 units respectively.

Meanwhile, £125 million work to transform Holloway Head, close to the giant Radisson Blu tower, will start next year, bringing 487 urgently-needed new apartments a stone’s throw

from the main business and leisure areas of the city.