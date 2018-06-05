Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial Vodafone mast to be installed in Bournville after a council blunder may be located elsewhere after the phone giant stated they were open to alternative suggestions.

Residents have launched their second campaign against the proposed 57ft tall monopole at the junction of Heath Road and Hawthorne Road after it was approved by 'default' because Birmingham City Council mixed up the dates of the scheme.

On the back of the reaction, applicants Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited (CTIL) - a joint venture between Vodafone and Telefonica (02) - have opened up talks with the Bournville Village Trust about where the mast could go instead.

A spokeswoman said: "Vodafone and O2 customers expect to be able to use their mobiles and devices where they live, work and travel.

"Base stations are low powered devices which cover approximately half a mile in radius, therefore we have to put base stations close to our customers.

"Vodafone and O2 identified that they need to improve coverage to their customers in Bournville and submitted a planning application for a base station at Hawthorne Road and Heath Road, the operators previously had permission to build a base station at this location after an appeal in 2012.

"The planned base station will provide 2G, 3G and 4G services to the local area.

"Under planning law, the local planning authority have a set time to refuse permission for this type of development.

"After that time period has elapsed and if no response is sent approval is deemed to have been granted.

"In this case Vodafone and O2 has this sort of deemed consent to build the mast at Bournville, which will provide network services for Vodafone and O2 customers.

"CTIL work closely with local community groups, in Bournville we have asked the local community to suggest potential alternative locations for this base station."

More than 300 people had originally opposed the mast which was refused by the council's planning committee in February due to its visual prominence, only for the decision to be overturned on the dates technicality.

Locals have now launched a campaign called 'Bournville Residents Against the Mast (BRAM)' which has been backed by Cllrs Liz Clements and Fred Grindrod (Both Lab, Bournville and Cotteridge) as well as MP Steve McCabe (Lab, Selly Oak).

Cllr Clements said: "Residents are dismayed that the democratic process has been circumvented after Vodafone and O2 appealed on a technicality.

"There are questions to be asked of the council about how such a massive administrative error can be made.

"The whole thing exposes a weakness in the planning system."

She added: "It is good CTIL has responded positively, but it needs someone to actually come down and look at the location.

"Ultimately it will be a matter of reputational damage to Vodafone and O2 if they plough on with this mast in this location which is extremely unpopular."

Resident Steve Cowley, of Hawthorne Road, added: "It would be a visual blight on the Bournville area.

"I think there are places that the mast could go where it would be more discreet.

"The main gripe is with the council. It is an unacceptable mistake."

The council has apologised for the situation, which led to them dealing with the application in 57 days when the deadline is 56.

They stated measures have been put in place to prevent the same thing happening again.