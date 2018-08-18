Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for legal action to stop travellers camping on the Sarehole Mill beauty spot in Hall Green.

Famed for its inspirational links to Hobbit and Lord of the Rings writer JRR Tolkein, the Sarehole Mill has this summer been the site of a series of unauthorised traveller camps.

Dozens of caravans have been camped on the fields next to the historic water mill and there have been complaints of noise, nuisance and anti-social behaviour.

Last month tragedy struck at one of the camps when a 19-month-old toddler was hit by van and killed . Two people, a 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested and lover the accident.

Now residents are calling for an injunction to give council officials and police extra powers to evict caravans.

The petition, which is still being collected in the community, also asks for extra secure fencing and gates to be installed to prevent further incursions.

Former Hall Green councillor Bob Harvey, who has been collecting the petition, has also written to the city council and police raising residents concerns and asking for their help.

Mr Harvey said: "There is a lot of anger in the local community over the damage caused and the appalling amount of litter left behind in the park.

"Something needs to be done as a matter of urgency to bring about an injunctions on Sarehole Mill."

Injunctions have been secured on several parks in Birmingham. Last summer caravans were banned from Perry Park, Selly Oak Park, Selly Park Recreation Ground and Hazelwell Park following court orders. A later order was secured for Swanshurst Park, which is near Sarehole Mill.

The court orders can be sought in parks were there has been a persistent problem and give the council and police extra powers to remove or arrest those who try to set up a camp.

Birmingham City Council says it is willing to consider further injunctions at parks where traveller incursions prove a problem.

A spokesman said: “High Court injunctions are a tool available to us to prevent anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping associated with unauthorised encampments. We work closely with West Midlands Police on this matter and last year we successfully gained two High Court injunctions covering five city parks – banning anyone from setting up illegal camps until July 2019.

"We will monitor the impact this has on the four sites and may look at taking similar action on other locations affected by repeat incursions.”

He added: "Any petition submitted to the council will be referred to the appropriate department for consideration.”

Call for more official traveller camps as new site gets approved

Meanwhie councillor have approved plans for a council owned traveller site have prompted calls for more across the city - and a warning not to repeat previous 'mistakes'.

The city council planning committee approved a proposal to turn a former car park at Aston Brook Street East in Nechells into four new caravan pitches.

Because the authority previously did not have any other available plots , they had limited powers to evict unauthorised encampments.

As a result public parks and beauty spots across the city have been left vulnerable with the exception of five sites protected by injunctions.

But now the provision of a new legal place to reside will give the council more leverage to remove travellers from other locations.

Another legal site has also been earmarked for up to 15 pitches at nearby Hubert Street also in Nechells.

Some members of the committee called for further facilities across the city.

Cllr Lucy Seymour-Smith said: "Many of us in different wards have seen the impact of not having enough traveller accommodation. While we need to look at more sites this is a good place to start."

While Cllr Keith Linnecor added: "We need to find more sites which should be paid for. We need to look at south Birmingham. The emphasis seems to be in the north but there are issues in the south which really need to be addressed."

The council has one site at Tameside Drive in Castle Vale but that is thought to have been occupied by a single family for around 20 years.

The authority lost a lengthy legal battle - costing £200,000 - with the tenants after it was established the plot was a permanent and not a transit site.

Cllr Gareth Moore warned that the council could not afford for the same thing to happen again with any new sites.

He said: "One family has taken it over preventing others from using it.

"We need to make sure we don't just create more sites to be taken over, we need robust enforcement so we do not repeat the mistakes of Tameside Drive."