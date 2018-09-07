Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City council transport bosses have unveiled more details of the proposed Birmingham City Centre clean air zone following a summer of consultation with motorists, businesses and the wider public.

A report, due to be rubber-stamped by the council's Labour cabinet next week, revealed the £24 million cost of setting up the scheme.

There was also a wide-ranging £36 million package of mitigation to help vulnerable people, businesses and key workers adjust to the clean air zone.

But there was no mention of proposed daily charges as Birmingham is looking to match fees with other major cities implementing clean air zones (CAZ), following calls from businesses for charges to be unified across the UK.

Earlier this summer the council said older, high-polluting cars would be charged between £6 and £12 per day.

Non-clean air compliant lorries and buses would be billed up to £100. The charge is due to be introduced in January 2020.

The council was indundated with 10,392 individual responses and another 386 responses from businesses and organisations following its announcement of the clean air zone plan in June .

It was the highest level of response to any consultation by the council.

A majority of respondents, 53 per cent, thought the charge would impact them negatively and 73 per cent thought it would be bad for business.

Just 25 per cent thought it would be good for individuals and 13 per cent thought it would be better for business.

Labour cabinet member for transport Waseem Zaffar said: "This wasn't a referendum. This was a consultation. We still have that challenge of addressing air pollution with a ministerial directive hanging over our heads.

"We wanted to see if any other ideas came forward which would get us to clean air compliance as fast as is required by Government.

"But there was nothing else.

"We are going to comply with the directive, we are going to answer the challenges around air pollution.

"But that doesn't mean we haven't listened to what people are saying in terms of pricing and what mitigation measures we can take."

There will be no charges for more environmentally-friendly cars - including electric vehicles and newer petrol and diesel vehicles.

These are broadly diesels made since 2015 and petrol cars manufactured since 2006 - which produce far lower levels of harmful nitrogen dioxide.

Critics have claimed the charge will hit the poorest, those with older cars , the hardest.

But supporters have welcomed the measure, saying it will reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes , and cut the estimated 900 premature deaths a year in the city.

The report outlined one-year exemptions for the charge:

HGVs, vans and coaches owned by firms within the CAZ (up to two per business)

Commercial vehicles covered by existing finance agreements

Key workers such as nurses, emergency service staff and teachers, working within the CAZ

Patients attending certain hospitals - ie Birmingham Children's Hospital

Community and school transport

Low income residents working within the CAZ

It also offered the following support:

£2,000 scrappage scheme for CAZ residents and those with low incomes to buy newer, compliant cars

A leasing scheme for low emission black cabs or grant to help cabbies convert to cleaner LPG fuel

A resident parking scheme for those just outside the zone, the A4540, to deter displacement parking

Currently, some 40,000 non-compliant high-polluting vehicles travel through the city centre each day leaving many roads, such as the A38 Great Charles Street, choked with unsafe levels of nitrogen dioxide.

The zone will be within the A4540 middle ring road and will be enforced with automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Rough guide modelling based on evidence from other cities where clean air zones have been introduced suggests £43.6 million will be raised in the first year, falling to a loss-making £5.2 million a year by the end of the decade.

Birminham's opposition Conservative leader Robert Alden said: “It is clear from the way Labour have handled this situation over the last few months that this was never anything more than a cursory consultation designed to tick a box and allow them to push forward with what they have wanted all along, to tax car owners for the privilege of using the city centre.

"Despite Government guidance stipulating the minimum charge should be levied against the minimum number of vehicles, Labour have gone for the maximum in order to cash in on an estimated £260m over the next ten years from hard working people”

Birmingham was one of five cities ordered by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Aiffairs (DEFRA) to design a clean air zone which would reduce pollution to legal safe levels.

A special council cabinet meeting has been called on Monday to approve the plan and ensure the city meets the Government's tight deadline.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove must review and agree it and has been asked to provide the £60 million total funding for the set-up costs and mitigation measures.

The Government has lost three court cases brought by environment campaign group Client Earth and faces huge fines if pollution levels in major cities are not dramatically reduced by 2020.

Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Derby and Southampton were ordered to draw up plans for clean air zones. London is already planning a similar ultra low emission zone.

However, with huge in investment in Birmingham's transport network, including three new Metro tram lines, six Sprint bus routes, the Moseley rail lines reopening to passengers and new cycle superhighways, transport bosses hope more people will switch to public transport or replace their vehicles with newer cars to avoid the charge.