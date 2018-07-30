Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Surveys to see whether a pedestrian crossing can be installed near to where a schoolgirl was injured have been put back until September.

Two separate petitions were submitted to Solihull Council following a collision on Hobs Moat Road on December 7 last year. A 12-year-old girl was hospitalised following the crash.

Last week, the local authority admitted that its assessment had been held up by the "high demand" for its road safety engineering team.

It is also having to liaise with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), while its own highways improvement programme could mean changes to this section of Hobs Moat Road, near the junction with Old Lode Lane.

Paul Tovey, from the council's transport and highways team, said it was 'disappointing' that not as much progress had been made as the department would have liked, but he believed that it was right that the authority's plans linked in with those being developed by TfWM.

Cllr Ade Adeyemo (Lib Dem, Lyndon), who is among the councillors who has been pressing for action, welcomed the fact that the the department had listened to calls for a crossing but said it was "a shame" that there would be a long wait for a decision.

The relevant traffic surveys are now scheduled for September and a report on what should be done at the site is due to go to Cllr Ted Richards, cabinet member for transport and highways, in November.