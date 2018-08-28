Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They are the Peaky Blinders boys who use Birmingham's favourite TV show to boost their charity work.

But their bid to use the city's coat of arms to raise the profile of their fundraising has hit a snag.

Tour guides John Brophy and Roy Short asked to use the historic crest on their social media pages.

But Birmingham City Council delayed a decision on granting permission after questioning how it would be used.

The pair, from Chelmsley Wood, are known as the Birmingham Peaky Blinders due to their meticulous impersonations of the second-city gangsters made famous thanks to the hit BBC drama series.

As well as looking the part, they also play an integral role in historian Carl Chinn's Peaky Tours around Digbeth.

But members of the city council's business management committee deferred a decision on the matter in May, requesting the pair clarified their intentions before they would granted the authority's blessing.

The minutes of the meeting said: "The committee was advised that the applicant had not responded to requests to confirm if they were being paid in respect of the tours and how the coat of arms would be used on social media.

"In light of that information the committee agreed to defer consideration of the report until such time as the information was forthcoming."

Mr Brophy has since written to the council to address the concerns.

His responses were detailed in a report ahead of a committee meeting on Tuesday (August 28) where the application was due to be discussed again.

In answer to whether he and Mr Short got paid, he said: "No. We do the tours completely voluntary and have done so for the last three years.

"We do it for the love of Peaky Blinders and we love the way the show has put Birmingham back on the map all over the world and is shown in over 168 different countries."

Mr Brophy further clarified that the intention was simply to hold a picture of the coat of arms for a photograph to be uploaded on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to raise awareness that the city actually had its own crest, claiming many people did not know it had one.

He also reassured the committee that it would not be used in connection with the Peaky Tours.

Mr Brophy added: "It would only be used for our own personal use as a picture to portray Birmingham in a good light and hopefully bring a good feeling and tourism to our great city.

"Finally let me just clarify, a picture of us both with the coat of arms is most definitely a non profitable event.

"It's just something that we have wanted to do for a very long time.

"And to be honest it would be an honour to represent our city, as we do everything for free and we try and help as many deserving charities as we can."

(Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)

The report states that the coat of arms is a 'dignity granted by Royal Charter' meaning the council does not have ownership over it or the power to license and authorise its use.

However the authority can formally object to applications and seek an injunction if necessary.

Three years ago former Lord Mayor Cllr Mike Leddy spearheaded the launch of a new Birmingham flag which was deemed more appropriate to be used by outside groups than the coat of arms.

But recently council leader Ian Ward admitted the idea had 'never really taken off'.