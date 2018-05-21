Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train customers in the West Midlands are being urged to plan ahead as upgrade work means significant changes to rail travel this weekend.

A major resignalling project between Birmingham New Street and Coventry, via Birmingham International, means there will be changes to services on some routes in and out of Birmingham between Saturday 26 May and Tuesday 29 May.

The investment will improve the railway between Birmingham and Coventry, increasing capacity and enabling better, more reliable journeys.

Over the bank holiday weekend buses will replace trains in both directions between Birmingham New Street and Coventry via Birmingham International station on Saturday 26, Sunday 27 and Monday 28 May.

On Saturday 26 May, no trains will run between Birmingham and Lichfield and Wolverhampton to Walsall services will start from Birmingham New Street.

Elsewhere, work will be taking place across the country as part of the Railway Upgrade Plan to improve journeys, including:

Track renewal in the Penrith area on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May which will mean bus replacement services for some journeys on the West Coast main line

Ongoing improvements on the Halton Curve and Weaver-Wavertree projects from 12.15pm on Saturday 27 May until 11.55am on Monday 28 May which will affect some services in and out of Liverpool Lime Street.

Further work on the railway between Preston and Manchester as work continues to electrify the railway. This will affect all services to and from Manchester via Bolton from Saturday 26 to Monday 28 May.

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail route managing director for the London North Western route, said: “These upgrades are a vital step towards us being able to provide better, more reliable journeys for the millions of passengers who travel on the railway from London to Carlisle via the West Midlands and the north west of England.

“The work we do is essential to keeping people and goods moving. There is never a good time to carry out big pieces of work but we plan it over bank holidays which are traditionally quieter times to affect the fewest number of people.”

Andrew Conroy, customer experience director at London Northwestern Railway, said: “Engineering works are never convenient for anyone, but we’re working with other train companies to help people complete their journeys whilst the work takes place.

“Customers are advised to check before they travel as journeys may take longer than usual.”

Peter Broadley, executive director, customer, operations and safety at Virgin Trains , said: “We know that improvement works can impact people’s travel plans. We’ve worked closely with Network Rail to minimise disruption and are able to run some trains to and from London, but a much reduced service with extended journey times. We encourage anyone who is travelling with us over the bank holiday weekend to speak to our station staff or check our website when planning their journey.”

There will also be enabling work at Euston taking place in preparation for High Speed 2.

Passengers can get the latest travel information and plan their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk or via their train operator.

Here is everything you need to know:

Arriva Trains Wales

All services will terminate at Birmingham New Street, with no services running to Birmingham International.

Customers travelling to International should use alternative services.

CrossCountry

On Saturday, May 26, until 10am on Sunday, a reduced service will run between Birmingham and Leicester, Birmingham and Nottingham and Birmingham to the North East (towards Sheffield, Newcastle and beyond) of one train per hour. These service will be diverted and will take up to one hour longer than usual.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, replacement buses will run between Birmingham International, Coventry and Leamington Spa.

London Northwestern Railway

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, services between Birmingham New Street and London Euston will run between Coventry and London Euston only. Replacement buses will run between Birmingham New Street and Coventry.

Services between Birmingham New Street and Northampton will not run, or will only run between Coventry and Northampton.

On Sunday, trains between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street will run between Birmingham New Street and Crewe only. The 09:42 and 12:35 Birmingham New Street to Liverpool Lime Street will not run. Buses will replace trains between Crewe and Liverpool Street Parkway.

Virgin Trains

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, an hourly service will run between Birmingham New Street and London Euston via Stafford, calling at Sandwell and Dudley, Wolverhampton, Stafford and Milton Keynes Central.

An hourly service will also run between Coventry and London Euston, calling at Rugby, Milton Keynes Central and Watford Junction.

West Midlands Railway

From Saturday, May 26, until Monday, May 28, buses will replace trains between Birmingham New Street and Coventry.

On Saturday only, buses will replace trains between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley. Trains between Birmingham New Street and Redditch will run to a reduced timetable as a result.

Trains between Birmingham New Street and Tame Bridge Parkway will run non-stop. Rail replacement buses will serve Witton, Perry Barr and Hamstead.

Rail replacement bus stops:

Birmingham New Street

Saturday, May 26 - due to the Birmingham Pride parade taking place, buses will pick up and drop off on Station Street, at the bottom of the stairs by John Lewis.

Sunday, May 27 and Monday, May 28 - buses will pick up and drop off on Smallbrook Queensway, outside TK Maxx.

Adderley Park

Buses will pick up and drop off on Bordesley Green Road, outside the booking hall entrance.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Stechford

Buses will pick up and drop off in the lay-by on Station Road (one stop for both directions).

Lea Hall

Buses will use the public bus stops outside the front of the station.

Marston Green

Buses will use public bus stops outside the front of the station.

Hampton-in-Arden

Buses will pick up outside the station entrance on the High Street.

Berkswell

Buses will pick up and drop off by the entrance to the car park.

Tile Hill

Buses will pick up and drop off on Falkland Close.

Canley

Buses will use the public bus stop at the junction of Sir Henry Parkes Road and Canley Road.