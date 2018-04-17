The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sandwell has been voted the 18th worst place to live in the country.

The West Midlands borough clocked in in the top twenty list - having previously accomplished the same feat in 2015.

iLiveHere has spent a decade pulling together annual polls.

The website polls thousands of readers who have either lived there or been to the town in question.

Speaking of Sandwell, the site writes: "Back in 2015, Sandwell was voted one of the worst places for quality of life – in terms of unemployment and disposable income, therefore it can’t be much of a fun place for residents – or visitors for that matter when it comes to things to do in the area."

The site is worse than South Teesside and Islington in the top twenty rankings, and is the only representative from the West Midlands.

Luton, in Bedfordshire, Huddersfield, Rotherham, Liverpool and Castleford are all considered worse.

Accrington and Blackburn finish just outside the top ten.

Blackpool is ranked tenth, Oldham, Sunderland and Gravesend ninth, eighth and seventh respectively.

Bradford finishes just outside the top five, which features Rochdale and Scunthorpe.

Hull is pipped to the first place by Dover.

"It's the people that make these places so bad," one reader commented.

Another added: "It's not the places that are bad - it's those living there!"

"I really enjoyed reading this," another added.

Top 20

SOUTH TEESSIDE

ISLINGTON

SANDWELL

LUTON

HUDDERSFIELD

ROTHERHAM

LIVERPOOL

CASTLEFORD

ACCRINGTON

BLACKBURN

BLACKPOOL

OLDHAM

SUNDERLAND

GRAVESEND

BRADFORD

ROCHDALE

SCUNTHORPE

HULL

DOVER