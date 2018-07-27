Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free car parking in Knowle will be cut to 30 minutes - despite scores of businesses endorsing a call for visitors to be able to stop an hour without being charged.

Last month, Solihull Council had approved plans to remove free parking altogether from its off-street facilities in the village centre - scrapping the two hour grace period that visitors currently enjoy.

But it had agreed to revisit the decision following a backlash from both residents and traders anxious about the impact.

This week it was agreed that a 30 minute "free and display" period would remain, although this was half the length of time that many had been lobbying for.

Cllr Alan Rebeiro (Ind, Knowle), who recently announced his resignation from the Conservative group, had told the transport and highways meeting that there was "overwhelming" support for an alternative option of having an hour without charges.

He had cited residents' concerns that the High Street was "dying" and that shoppers who decided to go elsewhere because of the change wouldn't come back.

"[The Knowle, Dorridge and Bentley Heath Neighbourhood Forum] feel that with this one action the council will seriously undermine the efforts to support the village centres and will add to the parking difficulties in surrounding streets, which is the number one cause of local concern," he said.

He also reported the results of a survey of 76 businesses, which gave unanimous backing to the option of retaining one hour's free parking.

Andrew Marston, chairman of the Knowle Society, a residents' group of more than 3,000 members, had echoed concerns that half an hour wasn't generous enough.

"[Market research suggests] there will indeed be a detrimental impact on the financial viability of the village, due to a reduction in the footfall to the shops."

Addressing the council's estimates for how different charges could affect parking revenue, he suggested that the figures could be produced "to justify anything."

Cllr Ted Richards, the cabinet member for transport and highways, said it was important to realise that the council was facing considerable pressure on its budgets.

"In the last five years [my department] has had to find something like just over £2 million in savings ... I'm charged this year to come up with £571,000 worth of savings," he said.

"The council has finite resources and the situation we are faced with is that we have to make difficult decisions of this nature."

Under the plans approved, it will cost 20p to park between 30 minutes and an hour and 40p for between an hour and two hours. There will also be increased for longer stays up to six hours.

The changes in tariffs are calculated to raise an extra £73,630 a year for the local authority.

Paul Tovey, a senior highways officer, said he "truly believed" that the charges in Knowle offered good value, with much cheaper parking available than in Solihull town centre.

Defending the recommended option, he argued that half an hour should allow enough time for parents dropping off and collecting children from the nearby school and for those visitors doing "a quick shop".

Cllr Glenis Slater, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, accepted that people didn't want to see a change to the current arrangements but believed the increases proposed were reasonable.

"Twenty pence to me sounds a very small amount of money to have to pay to park your car, when I consider if I go into Solihull town centre I have to pay a heck of a lot more..."