A new £120,000 community building is to be developed at Cotteridge Park despite the proposal driving a wedge between residents.

The Friends of Cotteridge Park has won planning permission from Birmingham City Council to go ahead with the project at the beauty spot off Franklin Road.

The building will feature an indoor seating area, kitchen, toilets as well as an outdoor seating area and cycle racks. CCTV and an alarm will also be fitted.

But the application has divided the local community with 102 people lodging formal objections with the council against 70 who declared their support for the development.

People opposed said it would generate litter, vandalism, anti-social behaviour, noise and ruin the view of the park whilst they also questioned the security arrangements at night.

Addressing the council planning committee on their behalf Malcolm Sargent of Franklin Road said residents had not been consulted properly and those against the scheme had been 'disregarded'.

He added that the friends group had done good work in the past but they 'didn't always get it right' whilst claiming they were 'undemocratic' and 'unpopular' with some residents.

Those in favour argued it would be an asset to Cotteridge Park, encouraging people to stay longer and providing support for volunteers.

Emma Woolfe, from the friends group, stated they had consulted more than 500 people with the vast majority (86 per cent) in the favour of the building.

She added: "Anti-social behaviour is an issue in all parks. Cotteridge Park is lucky the levels are low partly because of the relationship we have with the local police team."

West Midlands Police initially expressed concerns that the building would become a 'magnet' for anti-social behaviour citing existing crime issues at the park including reported assaults and robberies.

But they did not formally object after they were reassured by the Bournville neighbourhood police team.

A motion for the planning committee to defer a decision to allow for further consultation was defeated before they voted in favour of approving the building.

Cllr Kerry Jenkins (Lab, Hall Green), said: "This application demonstrates our active citizenship.

"It is really great given the challenges we face currently and going forward we depend on friends groups more than ever.

"Notwithstanding concerns of residents I feel this will create another community asset that we are short of in this city."

Others expressed reservations.

Cllr Bob Beauchamp (Cons, Erdington) said: "Buildings in parks are terribly vulnerable. In Pype Hayes they burnt down the facility there.

"Each park has limitations in terms of looking after them and I am concerned about the structure of the building. I worry about the availability of the roof."