Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has been given a verdict of "must do better" after a year in the job.

Labour says the Conservative mayor failed to cut unemployment or tackle the problem of rough sleeping, and has not convinced Channel 4 to move out of London.

MP Ian Austin (Lab Dudley North) said the only thing the mayor excelled at was public relations.

BirminghamLive gave Mr Street the chance to set out what he believes are his biggest achievements, after a year in the job.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

The Mayor highlighted his success in convincing the Government to make the Government to make the West Midlands a pilot area for a new scheme to cut rough sleeping; getting £350 million for new housing, and getting Government funding for extensions to the Midland Metro light rail scheme.

Here is what Mr Austin said:

"Money promised several months ago to tackle homelessness is yet to arrive, and will come after one of the coldest winters in recent years, during which scores of people slept rough on our region’s streets.

"The region has seen a huge increase in rough sleeping, but Andy Street’s target to tackle the problem is exactly the same as the government.

"Despite bold promises, Andy Street failed to convince his own Conservative Government and bosses at Channel 4 to move a proper HQ out of London. The Chief Executive and top bosses will remain in the capital and there is no guarantee that the region will be home to one of the offices they set-up outside of London.

"Building work has stalled at the Midland Metropolitan Hospital, despite the Mayor pledging personally to help get work moving. The site has been dormant for well over a hundred days and the opening of the hospital could be delayed until 2022, four years after it was originally due to open.

"The region has been successful in gaining the City of Culture for Coventry and the Commonwealth Games in 2022 but those achievements were led by Labour councils not the Mayor and work had started on the successful bids well before he was elected.

"After years of campaigning by local councils and MPs, the government finally agreed to back the extension of the Metro to Brierley Hill, but work by transport bosses was also well underway before the Mayor’s election."

Mr Austin also highlighted unemployment figures showing the number of people out of work in the area served by the mayor is up compared to the figure in July 2017. However, other unemployment figures from different dates show unemployment falling.

Mr Austin said: “Andy Street has been in office a year but progress so far has been pretty disappointing.

“I’ll give him ten out of ten for PR, but when it comes to tackling the region’s problems, the verdict has to be: 'must try harder'."

A Mayor’s spokesman said: "The latest ONS figures show not only is the West Midlands enjoying lower unemployment and higher employment than during the previous 12 months, but has a faster rate of jobs growth than any other part of the country. Additionally, rough sleeping has seen a very modest decrease based on official figures.

"However, it is pleasing to note Ian appreciates the efforts made by the Mayor to finally secure the Midland Metro extension through his constituency, after many years and decades of stalled negotiations within his first year in office. This will make a real difference to the people of Dudley North."

Read what West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said here.