More than 450 people complained to the official Local Government Ombudsman about Birmingham City Council last year.

The majority of complaints were sorted out following mediation and reconsideration, but of those finally decided by the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) , 60 per cent were settled in favour of the resident.

Birmingham City Council is the largest local authority in the UK and therefore had by far the largest number of complaints made with 455.

The highest numbers of complaints were about housing, with 102 made, followed closely by benefits with 97.

And in the year of the bin strike it is not surprising that 93 people complained about environmental services and regulation.

Issues dealt with included unsuitable housing, school admission problems and inadequate care service offered.

There were 92 complaints made about Sandwell council, 76 about Dudley, 72 each against Walsall and Wolverhampton and just 48 against Solihull.

The LGO investigates complaints by individuals, in a confidential manner, about their local council service and can force an authority to put the situation right.

It usually is contacted by people who have previously complained to the council and are unhappy with the response.

The complaints made about Birmingham in 2017/18 were:

Adult social care 51 complaints

Benefits and tax 97

Corporate and other services 18

Education and children's services 49

Environmental services and regulation 93

Highways and transport 29

Housing 102

Planning and development 13

Other 3

In the same year the numbers of cases resolved were 441 and of those

21 were invalid or inadequate

34 received advice

221 were referred back for local resolution

93 cases were closed after initial inquiries

29 were not upheld

43 were upheld

Michael King, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: “Each year we publish our annual data for councils to help with transparency and improve services for people who live and work in any council’s area.

“We are pleased to continue our good working relationship with the vast majority of authorities, and appreciate the willingness we see in implementing our remedies and learning from our investigations.

“But, we believe there is so much more councils can do with the information we share every year – from these annual letters, our focus reports and public interest reports– and I would call on councillors, senior executives and anyone with an interest in scrutinising their local authority to improve the services they provide.”

Nationally, the Ombudsman registered 17,452 complaints and enquiries about local authorities in 2017-18, compared with 16,863 the previous year.

Significantly, the proportion of complaints it has upheld has increased to 57 per cent - up from 54 per cent the previous year.

With it increasingly challenging authorities on how complaints can improve services more widely, as well as remedying individual injustices, the Ombudsman has made 21 per cent more recommendations for service improvements this year.

Across the country, the subject area with the highest proportion of complaints was children's services and education, which accounted for 19 per cent of all complaints and enquiries received.

The category with the highest uphold rate was benefits and taxation (70 per cent) with planning seeing the lowest uphold rate at 41 per cent of all detailed investigations upheld.