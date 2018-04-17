Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people have been treated for firearm wounds in the West Midlands in the last decade.

New figures from the NHS have revealed there were 1,197 occasions between 2006/07 and 2016/17 where someone was treated in hospital in our region after being shot.

That is the equivalent of 10 people a month for the last 10 years.

The vast majority of cases were due to the accidental discharge of a weapon, although on 245 occasions someone was injured during an assault.

As well as handguns, rifles and shotguns, the figure also includes people who were injured by airguns and BB guns.

In the last year alone, 73 people were hospitalised in the West Midlands for wounds from such weapons, including 57 accidents and 16 assaults.

(Image: Getty Images)

Thanks to strict laws on gun ownership in the UK, most of these injuries are likely to have been caused by airguns and similar firearms.

At the moment, there are no restrictions on buying an air weapon and ammunition if you are 18 or over, and you can use them wherever you have permission to shoot.

However, while it is illegal for someone under the age of 18 to own an air weapon, children aged 14-17 are allowed to borrow one and use it without supervision on private property, with permission.

Children under the age of 14 are also allowed to use an airgun with supervision from someone over the age of 21.

This legislation is now up for review following two tragic cases in which airguns were misused, with serious consequences.

In July last year, 18-month-old Harry Studley from Bristol was seriously injured after being shot with an air rifle by a neighbour.

That incident followed the case of Benjamin Wragge, a 13-year-old from Suffolk, who died in May 2016 after he was accidentally shot with an air weapon.

Experts are now hoping the review will lead to similar airgun legislation as the Air Weapons and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2015, which introduced an air weapon certificate in Scotland.

It means anyone owning an air weapon in the country is now required to hold this license.

'Clearly more needs to be done'

Addressing the figures, Chrissie Hall, a co-ordinator at the Gun Control Network, said: “Clearly more does need to be done.

“The number of gun incidents are of huge concern, particularly the number of people, including many children, injured in airgun, bb gun and replica gun incidents, which will account for a significant number of these incidents.

“The licensing of airgun owners in Scotland, introduced in January 2016, has been successful, so clearly licensing of airgun owners in England and Wales should be introduced immediately in the same way.

“This measure would have a significant effect upon the number of incidents.

“Whilst there is still much to be done to improve gun licensing and gun legislation in the United Kingdom we remain one of the safest countries in the world regarding firearms crime.”

Between April 2017 and March this year, 44 people were killed by guns across Great Britain, according to figures from the Gun Control Network.

In many cases the weapon used is unknown, but on at least one occasion during the year someone was killed by an airgun.

On August 27th, Alexander Moroz from Loughborough, Leicestershire - who was just five years old - was fatally shot by an air rifle.

A total of four gun deaths occurred in the West Midlands in the last year.

Mekel Sterling, 36, was killed in Hockley on September 13th, Christopher Colgan, 31, was shot in Erdington on March 2nd, and not long after on March 25th Daniel Shaw, 28 was killed in Coventry.

Meanwhile, Cheryl Hooper, 51, died from a shotgun wound in Newport, Shropshire on January 26th - one of the few women to be killed by a gun during the year.

You’re more likely to need treatment for a firearm injury in our region than you are in other parts of England.

The 1,197 incidents of someone needing hospital treatment for a gunshot wound in the West Midlands over the last 10 years translates to 21 cases for every 100,000 people living in the region.

In comparison, someone was treated in hospital after being shot on 9,493 occasions across the country since 2006/07 - 17 times for every 100,000 people.