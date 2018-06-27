Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of homeless families sent to live in bed and breakfast accommodation by Birmingham City Council has doubled in just a year.

New official figures show 574 Birmingham households classed as homeless are living in bed and breakfasts.

That's up from 272 households the year previously.

And shocking figures show that 168 Birmingham families with children have been stuck in B&Bs for at least six weeks.

The statistics, published by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, suggest attempts to deal with the scandal of homelessness in Birmingham have not succeeded.

The city council has also placed 143 Birmingham households in hostels.

Others have been found temporary accommodation in property owned by the council, or with a private landlord.

In total, there are 2,058 Birmingham households classed as homeless and living in temporary accommodation provided by the city council. This is up from 1,556 last year.

The figures, published today, are a snapshot showing the situation on March 31 this year.

MP Liam Byrne (Lab Hodge Hill) said: “Birmingham Council is obviously moving heaven and earth to make sure families have a bed for the night. But these figures reveal the simple truth: we're just not getting the government funding we need to build the houses needed.

"The Mayor promised he'd fix this - yet the first the figures show the problem is getting worse. It’s time he rang up a few ministers and laid it on the line: Birmingham's homeless need the government to stop wringing his hands and start offering help."

Earlier this year, BirminghamLive revealed that more than 30 families had been living at the Travelodge in Frankley for more than a year, because Birmingham City Council cannot find them appropriate housing.

Others, including families with children, have been moved into Travelodges in areas including: Yardley, Castle Bromwich, Perry Barr and Sutton Coldfield.

And we revealed that two children in Birmingham spent at least six months living in B&Bs.

Freedom of Information requests found that the cost of housing homeless families in temporary accommodation in Birmingham had soared to £17m, rising 60% in the last year alone.

Housing charity Shelter described figures that show the total bill across Britain topped £1.1bn in 2016/17 as "a sad reflection of our worsening housing crisis", with Labour saying taxpayers were "paying the price for the Government’s failure on homelessness".

The rough sleeper count published by the Government in January showed that there 57 rough sleepers in the city, up from 55 in 2016.

But this only captures a small part of the problem, according to Peter Stephenson, Assistant Chief Executive of the YMCA in Birmingham.

He said: “Unfortunately nobody really knows the scale of under-counting. But services that deal with rough sleepers know they deal with a lot more people than the official statistics would suggest.”

The YMCA provides a range of services for people who are or have been homeless. It houses 320 people, including former rough sleepers at a site in Northfield.