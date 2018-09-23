Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Airport would descend into chaos if the Government goes ahead with a "no-deal" Brexit, Labour's Emily Thonberry claimed.

Ms Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, said planes would be unable to land or take off if the government left the EU without a deal.

She said: "I think you should be worried about this in Birmingham. I think we should be worried about this across the whole of the UK."

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she hopes to negotiate a deal with the EU before Brexit takes place on March 29 2019.

But after EU leaders rejected her proposed "Chequers" deal last week, she repeated warnings that the UK was ready to quit without a deal if needed.

Ms Thornberry said: "I'm afraid if we have a no-deal then there is not the clearance for our planes to be able to take off to go into Europe and vice-versa."

She added: "It's planes not taking off. It seems so extraordinary to ahev to say this, but that's what no deal is."

Ms Thornberry continued: "It's very very dark, the idea of having a no deal Brexit. And I think Theresa May has been very reckless about this."

She also highlighted the government's decision to cut VAT on tourism in Northern Ireland, saying it was unfair that this was happening while similar measures had not been introduced in other parts of the UK.