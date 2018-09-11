The video will start in 8 Cancel

Solihull has not followed the example of some other local authorities and prepared an "impact assessment" on how Brexit may affect the borough.

As the clock counts down to our departure from the EU, the council has confirmed that no specific document was compiled following Britain's vote to leave almost two years ago.

There was, however, a report presented to a scrutiny board, summarising potential risks, in September 2016 - a few months after the referendum result.

Opposition councillors have previously cited concerns about the impact uncertainty about the UK's future relationship with Europe could have on key sectors, such as retail and the automotive industry.

(Image: David Irwin)

In a statement last week the council said that it was taking regular updates from key partners, including local businesses, about the possible ramifications.

In addition, intelligence is received from auditors and property advisors, with the "commercially confidential" guidance feeding into regular reviews of the council's medium-term financial strategy.

Information is also gleaned from regional bodies including the Greater Birmingham Chamber Group and the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

Recent analysis suggests various councils around the country have taken a markedly different approach to Brexit.

It is thought that at least 30 local authorities have prepared a specific impact assessment, breaking down what Britain's departure may mean for the delivery of public services. Although some have been reluctant to make their findings public.

Other councils have argued that their preparations are hampered by the fact that negotiations between central government and Brussels are ongoing.