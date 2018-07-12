Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham university is celebrating its half century with a special supplement in the Birmingham Post.

Newman University, in Bartley Green, was founded in 1968 as a teacher training college and is named after the great Birmingham-based 19th-century thinker Blessed John Henry Cardinal Newman.

The supplement celebrates the role the university plays, both at home and abroad, and meets some of its alumni and staff as well as listing 50 reasons why someone should study at Newman University.

Writing in his foreword, vice-chancellor Professor Scott Davidson said: "It's incredible to look back over our evolution since we first opened our doors.

"50 years on, the university is now home to over 2,700 students, with graduates not just from the teaching professions but also from a range of degree courses across the humanities and social sciences.

"Our ethos and vision of developing a community of scholars where every individual is valued and encouraged remains inspired by Cardinal Newman's teachings.

"It is this formative approach that, we believe, ensures all our students graduate fully prepared for the challenges of careers on a global stage."

The Newman University supplement is in this week's edition of Birmingham Post which is out now and available to read online here.