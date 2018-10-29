Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hi-tech drones are now being used to snare illegal street racers and car cruisers who use Birmingham as a racetrack.

West Midlands Police have issued a stark warning to car cruisers across the West Midlands and are now using drones to gather evidence.

During the latest blitz on Monday October 28, officers dispersed groups of up to 100 cars, recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested a 21-year-old man for breaching the High Court injunction in Solihull.

Details of numerous other cars thought to be involved have been collated and these people can expect to receive warning letters.

Superintendent Ian Green, from Birmingham Police, said: “There is a huge amount of work going on to tackle this issue as we know many people are concerned about anti-social and dangerous activity.

“Our traffic officers and others carry out regular operations like this one across the force in response to concerns raised by communities. These are also now supported by police drone pilots who gather information on offenders.”

Car cruising has been an issue across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands for a long time, with meet ups often attracting hundreds of cars and spectators.

A High Court order bans people from taking part in car cruising, including speeding, racing and driving in convoy, performing stunts and causing an obstruction on a public highway across Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country.

The dangerous driving and excessive noise from car cruising results in a number of calls to police and officers are developing a number of plans to prosecute offenders.

Superintendent Ian Green added: “It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to listen to what our communities are telling us they are concerned about and taking action against offenders.

“Operations like this should act as a stark warning to any motorist who thinks they can drive dangerously or anti-socially on our roads. We won’t tolerate this behaviour. We’re determined to bring offenders to justice and keep our roads safe.”