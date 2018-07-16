Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new bank is set to open on Solihull High Street after plans were rubber-stamped by councillors.

Metro Bank had made a number of alterations to the proposals previously submitted to the borough council, amid concerns about the impact the development could have on the town centre's conservation area - the site is a short distance away from the 16th century Manor House.

Discussions between planning officers and the applicant led to several changes to the design and the revised application was approved unanimously by the planning committee last week.

The scheme will see No 119-121 demolished and the bank, with a new frontage and two cashpoints, built on the site.

Cllr Angela Sandison (Con, Shirley South) said: "The main issue here is the effect on the character and appearance of the High Street and in particular the impact on the Manor House and conservation area.

"These amendments will definitely improve the appearance, especially having limestone instead of render, reducing the signage and having the gables flush with the shop front.

"In my opinion glass and stainless steel will never blend in completely with historic buildings but the bank will create employment in the town and encourage use of the town seven days a week. So I definitely think, on balance, I will go for approval."

Cllr Diana Holl-Allen (Con, Knowle) argued that the changes that had been made were considerable and thanked the applicant for the work that had been done.

"I previously thought it was quite overbearing to be honest ... I make no apologies for not thinking it looked very attractive at the time, but what a change you've made."

Cllr Stuart Davis (Con, St Alphege) said that the bank would be a "big, big boon" to the town centre's economy and welcomed the fact that it would be trading every day of the week.

The report prepared for the committee noted that the bank will employ 25 full-time members of staff, although the net increase in jobs on the site will be less than this, given that H Samuel, which currently occupies No 119, will be displaced.

The town centre's conservation area, which was a major consideration in this application, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. It was declared in June 1968 and, alongside a second site in Knowle, was the first location in the borough to be awarded the status.