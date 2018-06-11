Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists were left confused in part of Birmingham after new 30mph speed limit signs were installed on a major road - alongside the current 40mph ones.

The signs were put up last week in Longbridge.

They are to reduce speed by 10mph on the A38 Bristol Road between Northfield and Park Way (Birmingham Great Park), as well as the entire stretch of Lickey Road which runs from Barnt Green to Longbridge.

But after some drivers were left in doubt as to what the limit on the routes were Birmingham City Council moved to swiftly address concerns and temporarily covered up the new signage.

The authority confirmed the 30mph limit will formally come in to effect within a few weeks.

A spokesman said: "Work began on Monday 5 June to install new speed limit signs as well as temporary red and white signs advising of the new speed limit (‘new 30mph speed limit in force’).

"Once all new signage is in place, the old, redundant signage can be removed.

"To avoid confusion, the new signage has now been covered up while this work is completed.

"The new speed limit signs will be uncovered once the old speed limit signs have been removed.

"The temporary red and white signs advising of the new speed limit will be uncovered once the new speed limits come into force, which we expect to happen by mid-July once the statutory process is completed."

Cllr Olly Armstrong (Lab, Northfield) stated residents in the area were in favour of the reduced speed despite the initial confusion.

He said: "Talking to a lot of people in the community they are aware of how fast cars are going and they are unhappy about it.

"I am in support of the reduced limit.

"The next step is to see what the knock-on effect is on the surrounding roads and we have got to have more communal discussions around that.

"The key thing is making spaces more peaceful and better for cyclists and parents crossing with their kids. Making the roads slower does that.

"The bigger picture is that slowing speed is just the start of better connectivity."

He added: "To be fair to the council as soon as it (the confusion) was raised they solved it pretty quickly and covered the signs up."

The reduced speed limit is part of the council's Longbridge Connectivity Project which primarily aims to improve access, reduce congestion, improve train journeys and enhance walking and cycling experiences.