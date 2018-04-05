Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to review the law and make it easier to deal with unauthorised caravan sites and developments have been welcomed by MPs.

A government review of the law and powers to deal with sites including traveller encampments has been announced by Housing Minister Dominic Raab.

BirminghamLive revealed earlier this year that Birmingham council staff were called out to tackle an average of three illegal traveller camps in Birmingham every week in 2017.

And the legal cost of dealing with the encampments has risen by £130,000 in the space of just three financial years.

There have also been reports of unauthorised encampments across the West Midlands, including in Walsall. MP Eddie Hughes (Con Walsall North ) welcomed the consultation.

He said: “We are hoping the consultation will lead to getting powers to deal with illegal encampments quickly.

“what would help is providing greater clarity about when an encampment is illegal, so that it is easier to act.

“We need to make sure that the process is as streamlined as possible.”

The Government says unauthorised sites can cause significant distress for both travellers and other residents.

Ministers point out that the vast majority of traveller caravans are on authorised sites. However latest figures show approximately 16% of all caravans – around 3,700 – are on unauthorised sites.

Housing Minister Dominic Raab said: “The vast majority of the travelling community are decent and law-abiding people. But, we are particularly concerned about illegal traveller encampments, and some of the anti-social behaviour they can give rise to.

“We must promote a tolerant society and make sure there are legal sites available for travellers, but equally the rule of law must be applied to everyone.

“The government is committed to taking action and is seeking views on what more can be done to ensure local authorities, the police and landowners can deal with unauthorised sites and developments efficiently.”

The consultation – carried out jointly by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Home Office and Ministry of Justice – covers police and local authority powers, court processes, government guidance, the provision of legal sites, and the impact on settled and nomadic communities.

The Government says it will emphasise a commitment to the fair and equal treatment of all communities, including respecting people’s right to a nomadic way of life, while balancing this with the interests of settled communities.

Birmingham Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe has been pressing for the government to look at this issue seriously for some time and recently sent a cross-party letter to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government urging him to get on with the consultation.

Mr McCabe (Lab) said: "I am pleased the government have now launched the consultation into unauthorised encampments, first promised in October last year.

"We need a meaningful consultation looking at whether we can strengthen enforcement powers and I want the government to commit to responding to this consultation and taking the necessary actions quickly.

"In the meantime we know unauthorised encampments in our parks and open spaces are likely to become a problem as we enter the warmer months. Birmingham City Council, working with West Midlands Police, have done good work in obtaining injunctions covering some parks in the city but there are still acres of green space across Birmingham which is vulnerable.

"It would be good to know that the government is exploring how it can help local authorities and police forces tackle the issue this summer."