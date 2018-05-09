Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have moved to block a nightclub opening at the former Rainbow Venues warehouse - which was shut down following the drug-related death of a teenager.

The venue at Lower Trinity Street in Digbeth had its licence revoked by Birmingham City Council in November.

The decision came after 19-year-old Michael Trueman, a Birmingham City University student from Northfield, died on October 30 after taking ecstasy in the club the night before.

It was the second drug-related death involving the venue in two years after Dylan Booth, 18, from Solihull, passed away after taking a substance at Rainbow on New Year's Eve 2015.

(Image: Google Street View)

Now Bristol-based MJR want to re-open a club there, which would not be called Rainbow, but West Midlands Police alongside council licensing officials have objected ahead of a formal hearing before a licensing sub-committee on Monday (May 14).

The dispute centres around the proposed operating hours with MJR wanting to play music and host entertainment until 2am Sunday to Wednesday and 3am Thursday to Saturday.

They have also applied to extend hours to 5.30am on 12 separate occasions during the year.

But the force stated the times are in excess of the hours originally discussed with the applicant.

They want the club to play music no later than midnight Sunday to Thursday and 2am Friday Saturday and Sunday.

Licensing officer Abdool Rohomon said: "They have applied for all types licensable activity, which both goes against what the responsible authorities were told in pre-meetings but also raises the risk significantly, and the threat of crime and disorder and public nuisance.

"The hours the applicant has applied for also increase the risk as they propose to go into the late night-time economy, again this goes against the advice given to the applicant during the pre-meetings.

"Not only does it increase the risk during the normal night-time economy days but as they have applied for the hours seven days a week, this risk is extended to the whole week."

Paul Samms, council environmental protection officer has also objected over concerns the club will cause a noise nuisance to neighbours, while Christina McCullough, licensing enforcement officer, has called for it to be refused on the grounds that Digbeth is subject to a Cumulative Impact Zone policy - which requires new pubs and nightspots to demonstrate they will not add to existing crime and nuisance problems in the area.

In their application MJR states the club will not be marketed as Rainbow Venues and the previous management will have no involvement with the new nightspot.

They have also proposed a list of measures to prevent crime and nuisance.

Company representatives are expected to address concerns at Monday's hearing.