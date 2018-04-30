A controversial proposal to open another off-licence in Erdington has been withdrawn.
The application for a One Stop Mini Mart at the Six Ways end of the High Street had sparked concerns due to the town's historic problems with street drinkers and anti-social behaviour.
West Midlands Police and Erdington's three ward councillors all opposed the new shop which would have served alcohol up to 11pm seven days a week.
A Birmingham City Council sub licensing committee was due to rule on the licence bid tomorrow (Tuesday, May 1) but a notification by the council confirmed the application has now been withdrawn.
Erdington High Street is already subject to a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) making it a no-go zone for troublemakers.
While the council has also imposed a Cumulative Impact Policy in the area to restrict pubs and off-licences from opening.