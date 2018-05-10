Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Demolishing a building on Solihull High Street to build a new bank could risk harming the town centre's conservation area, experts have warned.

Historic England said that while the premises itself was unlisted and "modest", pulling it down and erecting a new building in a different style may impact on the surrounding area - in particular the 15th century Manor House opposite.

A report prepared by Solihull Council's planning department also expressed concern about the effect that the application, by Metro Bank, would have on the nearby timber-beamed building, which dates from around 1495 and is one of the oldest structures anywhere in the borough.

The plans to demolish and redevelop 119-121 High Street, submitted earlier this year, would see two separate units replaced with one purpose-built premises, complete with new frontage and a pair of cash machines.

Officers concluded that the "adverse effect" the development would have on the character of the prominent junction - between the High Street and Mell Square - outweighed the benefits that the new business would bring to the area and recommended that it be rejected.

"The proposal would, by reason of its scale, design, details and materials, be harmful to the setting and therefore the significance of several listed buildings ... most significantly the Grade 2 Manor House [126 High Street]," said the report.

"It would also fail to preserve the setting of the listed buildings or to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Solihull Conservation Area."

A heritage statement prepared by professional services firm Deloitte, on behalf of the bank, took a different view, arguing that there was already "a mix of building styles and designs" in the vicinity.

It also noted that the conservation area had last been reviewed in 1977 - with considerable development in the decades since.

"The High Street is characterised by its varying architectural styles," said the report.

"The use of modern materials and large areas of glazing [in the application] shares characteristics with other buildings on the High Street. Therefore the new building will preserve the overall character of the conservation area."

The application is due to be considered by Solihull Council's planning committee next Wednesday (May 16).