A Birmingham university has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of a new head of arts and media.

Professor Alison Honour will join Birmingham City University (BCU) as pro-vice chancellor and executive dean of its faculty of arts, design and media.

In addition to this, she will oversee the Birmingham Institute of Fashion and Creative Art, a partnership between BCU and Wuhan Textile University in China.

Prof Honour is a national teaching fellow and principal fellow of the Higher Education Academy, originally training as a fine artist before taking on higher education leadership roles.

She spent ten years at Oxford Brookes University, rising to the position of associate dean student experience before becoming pro-vice chancellor of De Montfort's faculty of arts, design and humanities in Leicester.

Prof Honour said: "I am very excited about taking on this new challenge at Birmingham City University which has an outstanding reputation for producing creative arts graduates.

"I can't wait to start working with the talented staff and students whose work has already impressed me hugely."

BCU's faculty of arts is home to the Birmingham School of Media and the new Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, which opened last September and recently won an award from architecture industry body RIBA.

BCU's vice-chancellor Philip Plowden said: "Alison is a superb appointment for our university, with exactly the right blend of expertise, drive and passion to take our outstanding work across the creative arts to an even higher level.

"This is an exciting time for our university and I know Alison will be a great asset in developing our offer across arts, design and the media, and in projecting our university's transformation to new audiences."

She will start her new role in July alongside Prof David Roberts who will remain in charge of the faculty during a handover period until the end of that month.