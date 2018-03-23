Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Birmingham's oldest housing charities has appointed a new chief executive.

Bournville Village Trust has recruited Pete Richmond, currently chief executive of housing association Pioneer Group based in Castle Vale.

He will take up the role in June and lead the charity which provides services to 8,000 homes and 25,000 people, replacing Peter Roach who will retire after 16 years with the charity.

Mr Richmond is a former chairman of Birmingham's Social Housing Partnership and commissioner of Birmingham Poverty Truth and has spent 20 years with Pioneer Group.

The group manages homes on the Castle Vale estate in north Birmingham which underwent a major community-led regeneration project in the 1990s.

Before joining Pioneer Group, he worked for Sanctuary Housing Association and Walsall and Birmingham local authorities.

Bournville Village Trust was founded in 1900 by chocolate-maker and philanthropist George Cadbury and is currently developing a 1,000-home garden village in Lightmoor, Telford, in partnership with Homes England.

Mr Richmond said: "After 20 years at Pioneer Group, I will miss the people and partners who have been so committed to the community-led regeneration of Castle Vale and the surrounding area.

"The valuable experience I have gained however will put me in a good position to lead an organisation that has been developing and influencing the creation of flourishing communities and garden villages for nearly 120 years.

"I feel privileged to have been appointed as chief executive of Bournville Village Trust and look forward to working with staff, trustees and residents to lead the organisation as it enters the next chapter of its exciting future."

Trust chairman Duncan Cadbury added: "Pete is an experienced and visionary leader who we are confident will be able to navigate the trust through both the challenges and opportunities that we face.

"We look forward to welcoming him in June and to working together to deliver our ambitious business plan, including the completion of the development of Lightmoor village in Shropshire and our flagship care village in Bournville."