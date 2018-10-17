Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial plan for a new cemetery on green space in Rowley Regis has been withdrawn at the last moment, despite winning planning permission only days before.

The proposal to create a graveyard at the rear of homes on Powke Lane has been cancelled after councillors opposed it at last night’s (Tuesday's) full meeting of Sandwell Council.

Members were asked to approve a departure from the authority’s local development plan which designated the site as open green space, to allow the plan to go ahead.

The scheme had been granted permission by the borough’s planning committee on October 3, despite opposition from local residents who presented a 800 signature petition and objections from wildlife groups.

(Image: Google Street View)

Cllr Paul Moore, cabinet member for regeneration and economic investment , asking councillors to back the recommendation, said in four years' time existing cemeteries in the area would be unable to accept new burials.

He explained: “The development of Powke Lane open space will ensure there is adequate space for new burials for 50 years.

“When completed residents will have access to the remainder of the site all year round and that’s because the council is proposing to develop only 30 percent of the site.”

He added the controversial alternative of re-using existing graves, employed by some London boroughs, would require Parliament passing new legislation and would only free up a small number of spaces.

He also warned not building a new cemetery in the south of the borough would mean families wanting to bury their loved ones would have to use graveyards in Dudley, doubling burial costs.

Cllr Danny Millard, opposing the recommendation, said the site was popular with residents and was important for local wildlife.

“This is an area that is used and needed,” he said.

“Sandwell is a Labour council and should be leading the way in environmental protection

“As a youth champion I have to consider our future generations and this means the loss of another green space in Sandwell not just for our children but for our children's children.”

Cllr Bob Piper said as a member of the planning committee he had voted against the plan, adding the authority had four years to find an alternative plan to meet the need for cemeteries in the future.

Arguing the plan be referred back to council officers for further consideration, he said: “We are a very concentrated urban landscape, we must fight to retain as much open green space as we can.”

Other councillors raised concerns about flooding on the site and suggested the possibility of extending existing cemeteries in the borough.

Cllr Moore, announcing his decision to withdraw the recommendation, said the mood of the meeting was clearly in favour of an alternative solution.