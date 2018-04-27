The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new four-storey block of flats will be built near Cadbury's after concerns it would harm the factory were quashed.

The new L-shaped building will be developed on the smaller car park at the corner of Mary Vale Road and Franklin Way in Bournville, opposite the larger car park used by Cadbury workers.

The scheme, put forward by city-based Taylor Grange, will provide 52 apartments, including 30 one-bedroom flats and 22 two-bedroom homes.

It will also feature a basement car park with 45 spaces.

There had been eleven letters of objection over the plans with residents claiming the red-bricked and copper finished building would harm the character of the area, impede on their privacy and increase traffic on Franklin Way.

Hall Green MP Steve McCabe also expressed concerns there was not enough parking and that it could impact on the operation of Cadbury's (Mondelez International) demanding the new apartments had a high level of noise insulation.

But planning officers on Birmingham City Council stated this was not necessary because the development would be 'significantly' screened by Franklin House - the former Cadbury's HQ which has itself been converted into apartments in recent years.

The council's planning committee subsequently passed the scheme on Thursday, April 26.