A £2 million project aimed at regenerating buildings and improving visitor engagement in heritage is under way in the Jewellery Quarter.

The three-year, Jewellery Quarter Townscape Heritage programme will support building improvement works and activities in an area of the historic quarter known as the Industrial Middle.

Among the properties which will undergo renovation work are The Argent Centre, a complex of small office units and home of the Pen Museum at 60 Frederick Street.

Also set to be given a revamp is a derelict and mainly empty building at 51-53 Vittoria Street and 23-26 Warstone Lane where jewellery shop Artfull Expression is based.

Among the activities planned are a heritage-themed event comparing the past and present, to be held during the Jewellery Quarter Festival in July, and a programme of activities and tours during Birmingham Heritage Week in September.

Philip Davis, chairman of the Jewellery Quarter Development Trust, said: "We already know that the Jewellery Quarter has a distinct historic townscape and, through this new project, derelict properties will be converted into attractive, vibrant and interesting places for the benefit of the whole community.

"Complementing this will be an all-inclusive activity plan that will engage with a wide range of people on the heritage of the area including its buildings and people."

The partners contributing to the project are Jewellery Quarter Business Improvement District, Birmingham City Council, Historic England and Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

A grant of £1.8 million had previously been secured for the project from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Vanessa Harbar, head of Heritage Lottery Fund in the West Midlands, added: "This is excellent news for Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, whose Industrial Middle contains one of the highest concentrations of derelict buildings in the city centre.

"Now, thanks to National Lottery players, this investment will enable and inspire property owners and volunteers to bring these important historic buildings back into life and back into use."