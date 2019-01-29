Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Muslim councillor who said primary school pupils are 'too young' to be taught about homosexuality has allegedly breached the code of conduct for endorsing 'homophobic views'.

Cllr Mohammed Idrees has already apologised for his comments towards Parkfield Community School in Saltley, admitting he 'got it wrong' and 'overstepped the mark'.

But now the Labour member for Alum Rock has been formally reported to Birmingham City Council's Standards Committee.

The issue arose after Cllr Idrees spoke in support of protesting Muslim parents who have opposed the school teaching the No Outsiders programme, which seeks to raise awareness and improve acceptance and tolerance of differences in society including the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community.

Cllr Gareth Moore (Cons, Erdington), who is openly gay, made the formal complaint and said: "I am particularly supportive of the No Outsiders programme, it's a good scheme in trying to promote the LGBT community and tackle homophobia.

"Part of the challenge when you are growing up is that you don't understand what's wrong.

"This scheme, if you are different, let's you know there is nothing wrong with being different, I would have liked this scheme when I was growing up.

"The material is age appropriate and is more about teaching that the family in modern Britain takes different forms.

"It's not just about homosexuality either, it's about race, religion and disability."

Cllr Moore stated in the complaint that Cllr Idrees breached the 'respect for others' requirement in the council's code of conduct.

He also criticised parents who have threatened to take children out of school over the scheme adding he was concerned Cllr Idrees should 'associate himself and give credibility to such hatred and homophobic views'.

The council's constitution states the Standards Committee will review complaints and take a decision as to whether they warrant formal investigation.

The monitoring officer may seek an informal resolution such as an apology, however the issue could also be escalated to a hearings panel.

However the panel has no power to suspend or disqualify councillors.

It has a range of sanctions at its disposal such as recommending the member is removed from certain committees, recommending training or in extreme cases excluding members from council buildings except to attend meetings.

Following the furore around his comments Cllr Idrees issued a statement which apologised and also said: "I overstepped the mark in my efforts to state the views of some of the parents, but I fully support Birmingham City Council's policies in relation LGBT issues.

"I got it wrong and have already apologised to the leader of the council and to the chief whip this morning (Monday, January 28).

"No Outsiders is a programme that has clearly upset some parents - with some threatening to take their children out of school.

"That is clearly something we all want to avoid and I want to work with both the school and the parents to help us reach a better understanding.

"I have never had a problem with the LGBT community and I am proud that Birmingham is an inclusive and tolerant city and there is no place here for homophobia or any other form of discrimination.

"The best way to reach an understanding on this issue is to talk and I'm determined to work with both the school and the parents on this."

Cllr Tristan Chatfield, Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion, Community Safety and Equalities at Birmingham City Council, said: “Cllr Idrees has apologised for his comments regarding Parkfield Community School and I want to make it clear that, as a council, we do not share or endorse the reported comments.

“Both Parkfield Community School and the No Outsiders programme have been independently praised by the likes of Ofsted and other bodies for the work they do to promote inclusion and respect.

“There is a clear misunderstanding of the work being done at the school amongst some parents and we would urge concerned parents to consider all details of the No Outsiders programme before reaching any conclusions.

“As Cabinet Member for Equalities, I fundamentally believe children across Birmingham have the right to be informed about all areas of personal relationships to ensure this continues to be a tolerant and inclusive city.”