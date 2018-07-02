The video will start in 8 Cancel

The West Midlands MP who called his secretary “sugar tits” and asked her to buy sex toys says the lesson he’s learnt is to recruit better staff.

Mark Garnier, MP for the Wyre Forest in Worcestershire, also said it was unfair that he as sacked as a Trade Minister after the incidents became public.

Appearing on BBC One’s Sunday Politics West Midlands, Mr Garnier was asked what he had learnt from his mistakes.

His answer was: “Recruit better”.

Asked if he hoped to return to a Government job, he said: “I have always been quite ambitious. I think I would like to get back on to the Ministerial escalator again.”

And asked by presenter Patrick Burns whether it was unfair that he was dropped as a trade minister, he said: “I do, given the fact that three weeks earlier when I was exonerated by this, I was promised that if I wrote a letter at the time that my job would be secure.

“So yes, I do feel slightly annoyed about it.”

Mr Garnier’s former secretary, Caroline Edmondson, last year told a newspaper he had given her the money to buy two vibrators at a sex shop.

And she said that on another he told her: “You are going nowhere, sugar tits.”

The MP admitted the incidents took place, telling the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “The vibrator shop was high jinks.”

He said the “sugar tits” comment was part of an “amusing conversation” about the TV comedy Gavin and Stacey.

The incidents took place in 2010, before he become a Minister.

His comments about being exonerated appear to be a reference to a Cabinet Office inquiry that found that he did not break the ministerial code. The inquiry found there was no evidence Garnier had done anything wrong since becoming a minister in July 2016.

Three weeks after the finding was published, Mr Garnier lost his job in a reshuffle.