MPs demanded better rail services from Telford to Birmingham as they warned that commuters suffer slow and overcrowded trains.

Telford is only 27 miles west of Birmingham but the journey by train takes 47 minutes.

Telford MP Lucy Allan called for fast services running straight from Telford to Birmingham, and for more carriages to be added.

She said: “The train chugs along reluctantly, stopping at every little Shropshire village that it passes along the way, and often it has only two carriages, which will inevitably be full to bursting at peak times.”

Along with Mark Prisk, MP for The Wrekin, she took the case for better trains to the House of Commons.

Ms Allan told Ministers that Telford, a “new town” in Shropshire, was meant to be self-sufficient when it was planned and built in the 1960s and 70s.

But it needed good road and rail links to thrive, particularly as it had become a major business centre attracting advanced manufacturing and high-tech businesses.

She said: “Despite being surrounded by a rural hinterland of gorgeous Shropshire countryside, Telford is only 27 miles west of Birmingham, so we should be perfectly positioned for commuting to or leisure activities in Birmingham.

“We are next to the UK’s second largest city and should be able to capitalise on that opportunity, yet it takes us 47 minutes to get from Telford to Birmingham by train.

“We have only two trains an hour, and they are spaced so that if we miss the one at eight minutes past the hour, we have to wait 45 minutes for the next train.”

She added: “As Telford has grown, more and more people have chosen to come and build their lives there, and more and more people want to travel to Birmingham for both leisure and work, so overcrowding is all too common, with people often standing for the whole of the 47-minute journey.”

The new franchise operator, West Midlands Trains Ltd, had promised to provide an additional service an hour, she said, but there was more to do.

“We need more carriages. We need at least one fast train per hour, missing out those little Shropshire villages, for which there is no demand at all - I never see anyone getting on and off at these little stops between Telford and Birmingham.

“We also need sensible spacing of trains running in any one hour, to avoid lengthy periods between trains. It seems almost thoughtless to have two trains an hour running with a very short space between them.”

Mr Pritchard highlighted the poor state of stations along the route. Wellington Station has 750,000 passengers a year but no toilet facilities outside opening hours?, he saud.

Transport Minister Jesse Norman said the new West Midlands Trains franchise included £700 million of investment in new and refurbished trains, including 400 brand-new carriages.

He said: “The line from Telford to Birmingham will also be transformed thanks to changes to the timetable, enhancements to station facilities and additional rolling stock.

“In December 2018, West Midlands Trains will create a regular all-day half-hourly service between Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, calling at Telford. It will run from Monday to Saturday, and will complement the existing hourly service provided by the Wales and Borders franchisee, Arriva Trains Wales, making three trains per hour overall.”

He added: “At the same time, West Midlands Trains will introduce a regular hourly local service to Birmingham on Sundays, in place of the current irregular Wales and Borders service.

"Then, in May 2021, that will be increased to two local trains per hour, which when combined with the hourly long-distance service from Wales, will mean three trains an hour all week. All of that will be achieved while maintaining similar journey times to today.”