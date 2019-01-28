Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham MP says he will vote to delay Brexit if that's what it takes to prevent the Government imposing martial law.

MPs are set to vote on a proposal to set Prime Minister Theresa May a deadline of February 26 to agree a withdrawal deal with the EU - and to delay Brexit if she can't.

Steve McCabe, Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak is one of many MPs backing the controversial plan.

And explaining why, he highlighted civil service preparations to impose martial law to maintain order if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Mr McCabe said: "Leaving without a deal would be a disaster."

Referring to the February 26 deadline, he said: "It may be possible to sort things out before then.

"But if that is what is on offer then it would be madness to press ahead.

"Is Theresa May seriously suggesting that we should leave without a deal and have martial law in this country?"

Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused over the weekend to deny reports that the Government is ready to impose martial law, telling BBC One's Andrew Marr show: "It remains on the statute book, but it isn’t the focus of our attention."

MPs will tomorrow, Tuesday January 29, vote on a series of amendments which could affect the Government's Brexit policy.

Speaker John Bercow will decide which amendments are considered.

Attention has focused on a proposal from Labour MP Yvette Cooper to delay Brexit until December 31 if the Government fails to agree a Brexit deal with the EU by February 26.

This plan is backed by Mr McCabe and other West Midlands MPs including Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington; Emma Reynolds, Labour MP for Wolverhampton North East; Adrian Bailey, Labour MP for West Bromwich West; Richard Burden, Labour MP for Birmingham Northfield, and Pat McFadden, Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East.

Another proposal comes from Conservative backbencher Sir Graham Brady. He wants to replace the controversial "backstop" plan, which is designed to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, with "alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border".

This would make Theresa May's proposed withdrawal agreement more acceptable to many MPs. However, it's very unclear whether the European Union would agree to make this change.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to propose an amendment calling for a Commons vote on Labour's own Brexit plans, and on whether there should be a second Brexit referendum.

And West Midlands MPs Caroline Spelman (Con Meriden) and Jack Dromey (Lab Birmingham Erdington) hope to propose an amendment to rule out a "no-deal" Brexit. Their amendment, if MPs support it, would not be legally binding on the Government but would be hard to ignore.

Andrew Mitchell (Con Sutton Coldfield), Birmingham's only Conservative MP, said he wanted the UK to agree a withdrawal deal with the EU - but his priority was to ensure that "no deal" was not taken off the table.

He said: "Having discussed the matter extensively in the Royal Town, I remain committed to leaving and opposed to a second referendum in almost all circumstances."

"Taking 'no-deal' off the table at this stage would fetter the government's negotiating position.

"No serious negotiator could want their ability do a deal fettered by the removal of no-deal as an option."

Downing Street suggested that the EU could agree to compromise in the backstop.

Mrs May's spokesman was asked whether there was any indication that Brussels might be ready to reconsider the backstop arrangements, either by reopening the Withdrawal Agreement or by attaching further conditions or assurances in the form of a codicil.

He replied: "I think there is recognition that the UK leaving with a deal is in their interests as well as those of the UK.

"If we are going to leave with a deal, clearly we are going to have to make some changes to secure parliamentary support."

The spokesman added: "I don't envisage any circumstances in which there would not be a second meaningful vote."

Meanwhile, Leading food retailers have warned MPs that a no-deal Brexit would cause "significant disruption" to supplies.

The letter, signed by bosses from firms including Sainsbury's, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, The Co-op, Lidl, McDonald's and KFC, warned about shortages caused by delays at the border and price rises as a result of tariffs.

"We are extremely concerned that our customers will be among the first to experience the realities of a no-deal Brexit," they warned.

"We anticipate significant risks to maintaining the choice, quality and durability of food that our customers have come to expect in our stores, and there will be inevitable pressure on food prices from higher transport costs, currency devaluation and tariffs."