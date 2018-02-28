Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham’s historic Moseley Road Baths has been handed a £1 million lifeline which could see it removed from the national Heritage At Risk register.

A £650,000 grant from Historic England, topped up with £100,000 city council investment, will pay for the restoration and repair of the crumbling Gala Pool roof.

Further grants and investment from the World Monuments Fund (£100,000), the National Trust (worth £300,000) and city council (£25,000) will pay for more repairs to the Grade II* listed Edwardian swimming baths.

It is way short of the estimated sum of up to £30 million which would be needed for the full restoration - so the first sums raised will be focused on keeping one of the two pools open and stabilising and protecting parts of the building from further deterioration.

As a Grade II* listed building demolition is not an option and mothballing the site would cost the council about £5 million.

Details of the grant came as the city council prepared to hand over the much-loved facility to the Moseley Road Baths CIO , a community group who will take over running the pool from April.

The group, which was formed from the Friends of Moseley Road Baths campaign to save the building from closure, will be given a three year contract to staff and run swimming sessions and other activities. They aim to break even by the end of the contract.

The city council’s Labour cabinet is expected to approve the deal on Tuesday, March 6.

The Moseley Road Baths CIO last year raised more than £26,000 through online crowd funding to both train volunteer pool staff and demonstrate the appetite of the community for the facility to remain open.

It has been a long time coming for the groups who have campaigned over many years with the threat of closure hanging over the Baths.

Kat Pearson, of the CIO, said: “These are exciting times. We have some plans in place and will announce them once we have the go ahead from the cabinet.”

New opening times will be announced on the Baths website .

She added that it is likely the Baths would close for a few days during the handover so they can ‘spruce the building up’ ready for the new beginning.

A spokeswoman for Historic England said: “We are delighted that Moseley Road Baths is going to be discussed by Birmingham City Council next week, and are very hopeful that a future for swimming at the baths, and for the next stage of conservation of the building, is being fully investigated by the council.”