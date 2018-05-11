Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "massive increase" in rough sleeping is only part of the challenge posed by homelessness, a Solihull councillor has said.

Cllr Chris Williams (Green, Chelmsley Wood) believed that residents were more aware of the issue because they were seeing far more people begging or sleeping on the streets - with the problem no longer confined to major urban centres.

He warned that these cases were often just the tip of the iceberg, with many other men and women experiencing major hardship which would go unnoticed by the public.

"There has been a massive increase in rough sleeping in Birmingham city centre, but now you are seeing more in Solihull," said Cllr Williams.

"There are people begging in Chelmsley Wood, there has been someone sleeping rough by the Three Trees Centre. There have been reports in areas like Shirley and Hobs Moat ... there is more of a dialogue now.

"But [the public] are still not aware of the number of people who are sofa surfing or in temporary accommodation while on the housing waiting list."

Yesterday (Thursday), Homelessness Minister Heather Wheeler visited the St Basil's facility in Kingshurst, which works alongside Solihull Community Housing (SCH) and Solihull Council to tackle homelessness among young people. Launched last year, it provides support to 16 to 24-year-olds.

Ms Wheeler said afterwards that she was really pleased to see the team "bearing down" on the issue.

On the same day as the visit by the South Derbyshire MP, Cllr Williams was briefed on efforts to tackle the problem at the SCH offices just down the road in Coppice Way.

And both meetings came hard on the heels of news that a £9.6million sum would be spent on a new pilot scheme which aims to give the West Midlands' rough sleepers a permanent home and address.

Ms Wheeler's boss, the newly-appointed Housing Secretary James Brokenshire, said this week that the strategy had "an incredible rate of success".

"I believe these pilots will have a positive impact in their areas and I look forward to hearing about their successes over the coming months," he said.

In response to the announcement, Cllr Williams said: "It's positive news ... but £9.6million isn't all that much in the grand scheme of things."

He argued that there was also still more to be done to get to grips with the problem, including tackling the "chronic" shortage of social housing both in the borough and further afield.

Solihull Council's three-year homelessness strategy was approved in 2015 and updated the following year.

In March, councillors were advised that the plan would be refreshed in 2018/19, taking account of changes in national policy and local initiatives, ahead of a new strategy being put in place.