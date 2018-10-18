Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Further cuts to Solihull's day services for elderly residents are expected to be approved next week, with proposals to have just two council-run centres covering the borough.

At present, the in-house service supports pensioners at three different locations but the latest cost-cutting exercise would reduce the number of facilities to two.

Solihull Council has argued that there has been a marked drop in users in recent years, with fewer than 60 on the register in April, and the situation is not sustainable.

Following the proposed restructure, which it is estimated would save around £95,000 a year, one centre would serve the north of the borough and the other cover the south.

(Image: Google Street View.)

What happens now?

If approved, the two-centre model is set to take effect by April next year.

Part of a wider shake-up of care services, the plans would put 11 jobs at risk, although the council has said it would work to minimise the risk of compulsory redundancies.

At present, day centres in the south are based at Green Hill Way, in Shirley, and Oak Trees, in Balsall Common. Concerns have been raised that the former is "dated" and the latter is difficult to get to.

It is therefore proposed that the services are relocated to Park View, in Monkspath Hall Road, which already caters for people with physical and learning disabilities.

Green Hill Way would continue to operate as a Solihull Community Housing (SCH) extra care property, while Oak Trees would be put to an alternative use or disposed of by the local authority.

In the north, elderly residents currently attend the centre at Chelmsley Wood's Roundmead building. Under the new arrangements, they would instead visit the Colebrook site elsewhere on the estate.

What do Solihull chiefs say?

A report said the changes would make the service financially sustainable and allow for more activities, on the grounds that larger groups would attend the two remaining venues.

The proposals were discussed at this week's meeting of the adult social care and health scrutiny board, ahead of the changes going to the relevant cabinet member, Cllr Karen Grinsell, next Tuesday.

Mike Strauss, from the council's care team, argued the new model made sense because of "the mathematics" of residents using the three current centres.

"There's a steady decline around the number of people attending," he said.

"Green Hill Way in Shirley have days when they are less than half full and Oak Trees actually has a day or two when only two or three people attend and there could be more staff in attendance than people.

"And that's actually very dispiriting for everybody ... people attending feel there's no life in the place. It doesn't promote a good atmosphere."

Cllr Ken Hawkins (Con, Blythe), chair of the scrutiny board, said that Solihull had an ageing population and services needed to be in a position to take the council into the next decade.

"I'm not saying they're not fit for purpose now, but certainly [we can make them] fit for the future."

The latest changes come on the back of a number of previous cuts. The Brookvale Day Centre, in Olton, had closed its doors in April 2016, with several users transferred to Oak Trees.

With that now set to close as well, some people face being transferred for a second time in three years.

There was also controversy after council funding to St Leonard's Day Centre, in Marston Green, where services were run by an external provider, ceased. The premises subsequently shut its doors at the end of last year.