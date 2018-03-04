Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are constantly told that Birmingham is booming and the city is on the rise.

With lower property prices than London, a central location and the impending arrival of high speed rail, the city is attracting an unprecedented level of investment.

HSBC's new UK headquarters on Centenary Square are due to open within a year and the tax collectors from HMRC are moving into to the Paradise site.

Now housing developers are getting in on the act - with major developments set to spring up across the city centre.

We have found more than 5,000 homes planned or being built within the Middle Ring Road - and that is just the major developments like the Irish Quarter in Digbeth and the former Monaco House site on Bristol Street.

There are also many smaller projects in the pipeline.

Monaco House - 1,009 apartments and town houses

This is one of the largest city developments in the pipeline, worth around £275 million, and will transform the site just off Bristol Street.

It includes a landmark 29 storey tower block and a second 26-storey block. Developer Orchidtame Ltd has yet to secure final planning permission.

All going well they hope to get the project completed in 2023.

Connaught Square - 724 flats

(Image: K4 Architects)

Plans for the regeneration of this Digbeth site, also known as the Irish Quarter, stalled in the midst of the economic slump a decade ago. But, thanks to the development of HS2 and Metro link along the High Street, the business case now stacks up.

Developer Seven Capital has produced a wide ranging scheme which will see the currently obscured River Rea given a pride of place. Features a 20 storey tower.

Exchange Square - up to 1,160 apartments

(Image: Nikal UK)

Construction on the first phase is already well under way - with three cranes in place. The second phase, from developer Nikal, is is still very much at the planning stages - but if it comes through as suggested it includes a whopper of a tower block - which at 46 storeys could be the city's tallest.

The Exchange Square site is sandwiched between Priory Queensway and Masshouse - another location convenient for the HS2 station at Curzon Strreet.

2one2 Broad Street - 481 apartments

This is the £187 million tower block with a 200 meter running track on top of its podium base - thought to be the first of its kind.

Developer Moda Living has secured planning permission for the 42 storey luxury apartment block on the former Tramps Nightclub site.

Lunar Rise - 517 apartments

Developer Prosperous Global China (PGC) Capital is behind this Digbeth project which includes a 25-storey tower. Planners were impressed and waved it through in January. It is named after Birmingham's historic Lunar Society and like neighbouring Connaught Square will benefit from Metro and HS2 links.

St Luke's Estate - 778 apatments and town houses

(Image: IDP)

Developer Barratt Homes pleased the planning committee by putting in three-bedroom family houses alongside apartment blocks, the tallest of which will be 15 storeys, on this Bristol Street site.

This a major project for the former Matthew Boulton College site off Belgrave Middleway includes some open spaces and, unsually for an edge of city centre scheme. ample car parking.

Newhall Square - 220 apartments and town houses

(Image: Associated Architects)

This £53 million Jewellery Quarter scheme from Spitfire Homes and Legal and General includes an 11 storey element. The project will contain mainly one- and two-bedroom apartments with a small number of three-bedroom townhouses while incorporating existing Grade II-listed buildings on the site.

The Bank - 406 apartments

Building work is already well under way on this pair of towers at the junction of Broad Street and Sheepcote street. There was previously a plan for a 55 storey tower on this site, but the downturn saw it scrapped. The taller of this pair will be a more modest 33 storeys.

Last year the design was likened to a slice of cake at the planning committee.

Snow Hill Wharf - 404 apartments

(Image: Grid Architects)

This 21 storey canalside scheme could set a new trend for taller buildings in the Gun Quarter area of the city. There were concerns that it would over shadow St Chad's Cathedral, but the planning committee decided on balance to support the development - the first in Birmingham from St Joseph Homes.

The Axium - 304 apartments

Funded by Hong Kong investor Top Capital Group this £78 million development from Court Collaboration is on Windmill Street, near Holloway Head and O2 Academy. The plush apartment complex is being aimed at the top end of the market.

Where next?

Birmingham City Council is currently promoting the Smithfield site - currently occupied by the soon to be closed Wholesale Markets. It is particularly keen to secure housing and attract more families.

There are also many further plans for sites outside the ring road - including 6,000 homes to the east of Sutton Coldfield, a 1,000 home athletes village at Perry Barr and another 1,000 plus home on the Icknield Port Loop site in Ladywood.